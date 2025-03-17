Oil Prices Rise Amid US Strikes on Houthis and Positive Chinese Economic Data

The surge in oil prices comes after the US launched strikes against the Houthis in response to the group’s attacks on shipping vessels.

Oil prices saw a notable rise on Monday as geopolitical tensions and economic optimism pushed the market higher, Reuters reported. The US military strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, coupled with positive economic data from China, have fuelled concerns and hopes affecting the global oil demand.

According to the report, Brent crude futures rose by 63 cents, or 0.9%, reaching $71.21 per barrel by 1017 GMT. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 62 cents, or 0.9%, settling at $67.80 per barrel.

The surge in prices comes after the US launched military strikes against the Houthis on Saturday in response to the group’s repeated attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea. The US has vowed to continue these operations until the Iran-aligned group ceases its assaults on key international shipping routes. A day before, a US official, while speaking to Reuters, had indicated that the military campaign could persist for several weeks, raising concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

Additionally, economic data from China added to the positive sentiment, with retail sales growth accelerating in the January-February period, the report stated.

“Oil prices are benefiting from better than expected Chinese economic data, more potential stimulus measures in China and renewed tensions in the Middle East, although so far there are still no supply disruptions,” Reuters quoted UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo as saying.

Meanwhile, Tamas Varga of broker PVM, while citing the premium at which near-term oil contracts are trading over those for later delivery, told the news agency that the oil market has a “comparatively healthy physical backdrop.”

“Dips remain attractive, albeit short-term buying opportunities in an otherwise eerie macroeconomic environment,” Varga reportedly said.

