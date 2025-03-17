Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Oil Prices Rise Amid US Strikes on Houthis and Positive Chinese Economic Data

Oil Prices Rise Amid US Strikes on Houthis and Positive Chinese Economic Data

The surge in oil prices comes after the US launched strikes against the Houthis in response to the group’s attacks on shipping vessels.

Oil Prices Rise Amid US Strikes on Houthis and Positive Chinese Economic Data

(Reuters file photo/Image used for representation only)


Oil prices saw a notable rise on Monday as geopolitical tensions and economic optimism pushed the market higher, Reuters reported. The US military strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, coupled with positive economic data from China, have fuelled concerns and hopes affecting the global oil demand.

According to the report, Brent crude futures rose by 63 cents, or 0.9%, reaching $71.21 per barrel by 1017 GMT. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 62 cents, or 0.9%, settling at $67.80 per barrel.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The surge in prices comes after the US launched military strikes against the Houthis on Saturday in response to the group’s repeated attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea. The US has vowed to continue these operations until the Iran-aligned group ceases its assaults on key international shipping routes. A day before, a US official, while speaking to Reuters, had indicated that the military campaign could persist for several weeks, raising concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

Additionally, economic data from China added to the positive sentiment, with retail sales growth accelerating in the January-February period, the report stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Oil prices are benefiting from better than expected Chinese economic data, more potential stimulus measures in China and renewed tensions in the Middle East, although so far there are still no supply disruptions,” Reuters quoted UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo as saying.

Meanwhile, Tamas Varga of broker PVM, while citing the premium at which near-term oil contracts are trading over those for later delivery, told the news agency that the oil market has a “comparatively healthy physical backdrop.”

“Dips remain attractive, albeit short-term buying opportunities in an otherwise eerie macroeconomic environment,” Varga reportedly said.

ALSO READ: Trump Says He Will Speak With Putin About Land and Power Plants

Filed under

Chinese Economic Data Oil Prices US Strikes on Houthis

PM MODI

What Is Mini-Brazil PM Modi Mentioned In His Podcast With Lex Fridman?
Meta, the tech giant led

An Indian Bureaucrat Outsmarted Mark Zuckerberg and His Facebook Team With a Single Click, Here’s...
newsx

Fighting Erupts Along Lebanon-Syria Border After Soldiers’ Killings: Report
newsx

Delhi Capitals Appoint This Player As Their Second Vice-Captain For IPL 2025
newsx

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Pays Rs 400 Crore In Taxes Amid Ayodhya’s Tourism Boom
The Statue Of Liberty

Why Is This French Politician Demanding The US To Give Back The Statue Of Liberty?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is Mini-Brazil PM Modi Mentioned In His Podcast With Lex Fridman?

What Is Mini-Brazil PM Modi Mentioned In His Podcast With Lex Fridman?

An Indian Bureaucrat Outsmarted Mark Zuckerberg and His Facebook Team With a Single Click, Here’s What Happened

An Indian Bureaucrat Outsmarted Mark Zuckerberg and His Facebook Team With a Single Click, Here’s...

Fighting Erupts Along Lebanon-Syria Border After Soldiers’ Killings: Report

Fighting Erupts Along Lebanon-Syria Border After Soldiers’ Killings: Report

Delhi Capitals Appoint This Player As Their Second Vice-Captain For IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Appoint This Player As Their Second Vice-Captain For IPL 2025

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Pays Rs 400 Crore In Taxes Amid Ayodhya’s Tourism Boom

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Pays Rs 400 Crore In Taxes Amid Ayodhya’s Tourism Boom

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan In Talks For A Political Thriller With ‘Pushpa’ Director Sukumar? Here’s What We Know!

Shah Rukh Khan In Talks For A Political Thriller With ‘Pushpa’ Director Sukumar? Here’s What

Why Was An FIR Registered Against Orry? Viral Influencer In Legal Trouble After His Visit To A Hotel Near Vaishno Devi

Why Was An FIR Registered Against Orry? Viral Influencer In Legal Trouble After His Visit

Pushpa 3 Confirmed! Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster Franchise To Return In 2028

Pushpa 3 Confirmed! Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster Franchise To Return In 2028

Veteran Actress And Choreographer Bindu Ghosh Passes Away At 76

Veteran Actress And Choreographer Bindu Ghosh Passes Away At 76

Emilie Dequenne, Belgian Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Winner, Passes Away at 43

Emilie Dequenne, Belgian Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Winner, Passes Away at 43

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips