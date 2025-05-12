Home
Monday, May 12, 2025
Oil Prices Surge 4% Following US-China Tariff Reductions

Oil prices surged by about 4% on Monday after the US and China announced they would ease some of their tariff measures.

Oil prices surged by about four per cent on Monday after the United States and China announced they would ease some of their tariff measures, sparking hopes of a resolution to the ongoing trade war between the world’s two largest consumers of crude oil, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures rose $2.43, or 3.8 per cent, to $66.34 a barrel by 1156 GMT. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $2.51, or 4.1 percent, reaching $63.53 per barrel, the report said.

The rally followed an announcement on Monday that the U.S. and China had agreed to a temporary pause on tariffs after weekend talks in Geneva. Both countries agreed to halt tariffs for 90 days and implement a reduction of over 100 percentage points, lowering the baseline tariff rate to 10%.

The easing of trade tensions between the two economic giants is seen as a positive development, especially for oil markets. Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen told Reuters that “a de-escalation between the U.S. and China would limit the potential economic fallout of a prolonged trade war, offering an improved demand outlook to oil prices.”

The Geneva talks marked the first face-to-face discussions between senior U.S. and Chinese economic officials since U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to power. His administration had previously imposed tariffs on several trading partners, including China. The resumption of positive trade relations could pave the way for increased demand for oil as trade between the two nations rebounds.

According to the report, the rally in oil prices follows a similar upward trend last week, when both major oil benchmarks surged by more than four per cent. This was driven in part by optimism surrounding a new U.S. trade deal with Britain, which further fuelled expectations that economic disruptions from global tariff disputes might be mitigated.

The ongoing trade war had a significant impact on oil prices earlier this year, pushing them to their lowest point in four years by early April, the report further said.

