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Home > Business News > Oil Prices Today Surge Nearly 4%: What’s Driving the Sharp Rally in Brent Crude?

Oil Prices Today Surge Nearly 4%: What’s Driving the Sharp Rally in Brent Crude?

Oil prices today surged nearly 4% as renewed Middle East tensions, falling US crude inventories and OPEC+ supply outlook boosted Brent and WTI crude.

Oil Prices Today Surge Nearly 4%: What's Driving the Sharp Rally in Brent Crude?
Oil Prices Today Surge Nearly 4%: What's Driving the Sharp Rally in Brent Crude?

Published By: Prabhat Gupta
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 11:37 IST

Global oil prices rebounded sharply today after three straight sessions of losses, as fresh tensions in the Middle East reignited fears of supply disruptions. Stronger demand signals from the US and expectations that OPEC+ could slow planned output increases also added to the rally.

Brent crude futures climbed more than 4% to around $87.70 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose to about $82.63 a barrel in early trade. The gains came after oil prices had fallen nearly 14% over the past three sessions on hopes that the conflict in the Middle East would ease.

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Fresh Middle East tensions lift oil prices

Wednesday’s rally was mainly attributed to the rise in tensions between the US and Iran.

Reports indicate that the US armed forces said they had shot down several missiles launched by Iran towards American troops in the Middle East. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia indicated that it had downed some drones heading towards their oil facilities.

Following this, American and Saudi troops launched attacks on the weapon and logistical installations of Iran-backed factions in eastern Iraq.

Although the disruption in oil production has not yet occurred, investors are concerned about how the conflict may impact supplies.

Strait of Hormuz remains in focus

Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most worrying factors in the energy market.

The strait is one of the busiest channels of transportation for the oil in the world, as about one fifth of the total oil passes through the strait. Shipping through the strait remains under normal levels, hence the worry over possible disruptions.

Iran also has not approved a proposal on how the ship navigation in the strait will be shared with Oman.

It is believed that even without any disruption in the strait, the worries remain enough to make oil prices volatile.

Falling US crude inventories support the rally

There was further assistance to oil prices through inventory data that came out recently.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) announced that US crude inventories had dropped by about 3.3 million barrels during the week ending July 24.

Inventory decrease is normally an indication of robust demand or tight supply, which is positive for oil prices.

Market participants are now waiting for the inventory numbers from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

OPEC+ outlook adds another bullish signal

Other factors favoring the crude prices include the expectations on the production by the OPEC+.

As reported by Reuters, the producing nations have been projected to stop oil production increments for the next three months beginning October after having completed the production returns under its voluntary cuts program.

Should the producers maintain tight supply than anticipated, it may boost oil prices further in the future.

What does this mean for India?

India meets more than 85% of its requirements for crude oil through imports, thus making the country very susceptible to any changes in the price of crude in international markets.

If crude continues to trade at high levels for a long time, then the cost of importing crude oil would be higher, which could eventually put pressure on prices of fuel, transportation and inflation in India.

A sustained effect will depend on the period of geopolitical tensions and if there is disruption in the supply of crude oil.

Currently, oil prices depend on what happens in the Middle East, the US inventory numbers and the latest statements by OPEC+.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Will Fed Decision Affect Gold, Silver Prices In India? Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold & Silver Rates Today

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Oil Prices Today Surge Nearly 4%: What’s Driving the Sharp Rally in Brent Crude?
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Oil Prices Today Surge Nearly 4%: What’s Driving the Sharp Rally in Brent Crude?
Oil Prices Today Surge Nearly 4%: What’s Driving the Sharp Rally in Brent Crude?
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