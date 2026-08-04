Why Are Oil Prices Rebounding After 7% Crash As Trump Pauses Iran Strikes? Is Strait Of Hormuz Risk Over?

Oil prices dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said he had stopped planned strikes on Iran and suggested talks could reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The move triggered a fast reversal in crude markets. Brent crude fell as much as 7.3% to around $81.55 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate also dropped sharply. The decline erased part of the risk premium that had pushed oil higher in July. But the market did not price in a full peace deal. Instead, traders reduced the chance of an immediate military escalation and a major disruption to Gulf oil flows. That distinction matters.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the critical energy pathways in the world. In the first quarter of 2026, the Strait of Hormuz saw the transport of 14.6 million barrels of crude and petroleum liquids per day, as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The International Energy Agency believes that roughly a quarter of all maritime oil traded around the world flows through Hormuz. Even if such an event were to occur in Hormuz, it would be a serious supply shock.

The Market Reacted First, Diplomacy Remains Unclear

Trump said he had called off planned strikes on Iran and that discussions could resume. The comments immediately changed market expectations. Investors who had bought oil as protection against a wider conflict moved to reduce those positions. The diplomatic situation is still cloudy. Iran denied having requested from Trump to halt attacks or reached any agreement regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Also, the Iranian government denied having held any direct negotiations with the US. There were reports indicating that Oman was part of the negotiations concerning safer navigation through the waterway. But nothing concrete came out of the negotiations. The distinction matters for oil traders. The market responded based on the reduced risk, not on the diplomatic success.

Why Oil Fell So Quickly

The selloff came from several factors.

First, the war premium started disappearing

Oil prices had risen sharply because traders feared attacks on energy infrastructure and a possible closure of Hormuz.

When Trump’s comments reduced the perceived chance of immediate conflict, some of that premium disappeared.

Second, investors cut bullish positions

The July rally attracted speculative buying.

When sentiment changed, some investors exited long positions.

That added pressure to prices.

Third, computer-driven trading likely increased the move

Fast-moving futures markets often react strongly to major headlines.

Algorithmic selling can accelerate price movements once key price levels are broken.

However, the available evidence shows the main driver was the change in geopolitical expectations, not a sudden collapse in physical oil demand.

Hormuz Remains The Market’s Biggest Risk

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with global markets.

It is a critical route for Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The IEA estimates that more than 110 billion cubic metres of LNG passed through Hormuz in 2025.

Around 93% of Qatar’s LNG exports and 96% of the UAE’s LNG exports rely on the route.

That makes Hormuz important not only for oil but also for global gas supplies.

Shipping risks have also remained a concern.

Recent maritime incidents near the region have kept insurers and tanker operators cautious.

A fall in futures prices does not automatically mean shipping risks have disappeared.

Analysts see lower prices, but warn of sudden rebounds

Analysts at Wall Street had already warned that oil may shoot up due to any continued disruptions in Hormuz Strait.

Goldman Sachs analysts had said that any disruption to supply for a longer time will drive Brent higher.

Likewise, J.P. Morgan had already warned that any substantial disruption to supply may make Brent head towards the $120 level.

However, such possibilities may occur only with some supply reduction.

If oil keeps flowing without any disruption, oil prices may come down due to other bearish factors.

These include moderate global demand growth, rising non-OPEC supply and concerns about economic activity.

Fundamentals Are Limiting Oil’s Upside

The geopolitical shock came into a market that was already watching supply and demand closely.

According to EIA, the stockpile of crude in the U.S. in mid-July was estimated at 411.7 million barrels, which is 6% lower than the five-year average.

U.S. refinery runs were above 96%, indicating high seasonal demand for the processing of crude.

OPEC predicts that global demand for oil will continue growing through 2026, but the rate of growth will be moderate.

The demand growth will come mainly from China and India.

However, increased production outside OPEC mitigates the effect of geopolitical events.

What Traders Will Watch Next

The next move in oil will depend on whether the diplomatic signals become real progress.

Markets will focus on:

Any confirmed U.S.-Iran negotiations.

Oman’s role in possible mediation.

Tanker traffic through Hormuz.

Shipping insurance costs.

Military activity in the region.

If talks progress and shipping normalizes, more geopolitical premium could leave the market.

If talks fail or attacks resume, oil prices could quickly recover.

The Bigger Message From The Selloff

The oil market did not decide that Middle East risks were gone.

It decided that the probability of the worst-case scenario had fallen.

That was enough to trigger a sharp decline.

The next test is whether diplomacy changes the physical reality of energy flows.

Until that happens, Hormuz will remain a major source of risk for global oil markets.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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