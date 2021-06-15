“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Gauri Khan As our Brand Ambassador. We have been looking for a female Brand Ambassador for a Long Time and we have also signed Actor Randeep Hooda as the male brand ambassador. After many discussions, we decided to go with Gauri khan as our brand ambassador and I can say that this is just the starting the company is going to new heights soon”, the CEO Mr Dinesh Sharan said.

OK life care company is a direct selling company that has many consumers products, high-quality vitamins, and multivitamins that are prepared after profound research and studies and high-quality ingredients. The company is headquartered in Rohtak, Haryana. This company was started in the year 2016 by Dr Jogender Singh, an international medalist in boxing and the founder of OPJS University.

The company’s CEO Mr Dinesh Sharan said “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Gauri Khan As our Brand Ambassador. We have been looking for a female Brand Ambassador for a Long Time and we have also signed Actor Randeep Hooda as the male brand ambassador. After many discussions, we decided to go with Gauri khan as our brand ambassador and I can say that this is just the starting the company is going to new heights soon”

According to Company, Gauri Khan will be Promoting a Special Segment of the company that offers personal care.

Recently, Bollywood celebrity Randeep Hooda was signed as a brand ambassador of OK life care company. He is a renowned artist popularly known for his bold personality.