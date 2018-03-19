A strike has been carried out by Ola and Uber drivers in Mumbai which has further been joined by drivers from other metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has claimed that more than 80,000 drivers across the nation are supporting the strike which will go on until their demands are met. The Ola and Uber driver announced the strike on March 16 against low payments

Ola and Uber drivers in Mumbai begun their indefinite strike on Monday demanding a hike in the fares. According to reports, over 45,000 cabs will be going off road which is bound to cause a lot of inconvenience to the general public. The strike has been called by the transport wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Mumbai. Following the strike carried out by MNS in Mumbai, drivers from other metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru have also joined in. This indefinite strike will be causing a lot of trouble for people as the ones who use Ola or Uber on daily basis will have to look out for other alternatives.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has claimed that more than 80,000 drivers across the nation are supporting the strike which will go on until their demands are met. The Ola and Uber driver announced the strike on March 16 against low payments as the Ola and Uber drivers are unable to cover their costs due to low business. According to latest media reports, other taxi unions such as Mumbai Taximen’s Union have also joined the strike. “Ola and Uber had given big assurances to the drivers, but today they are unable to cover their costs. They have invested Rs 5-7 lakh and were expecting to make Rs 1.5 lakh a month. But drivers are unable to make even half of this because of the mismanagement by these companies,” Sanjay Naik of Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena told PTI.

ALSO READ: Ola and Uber drivers to go on indefinite strike across the country from Sunday

Naik was further quoted saying that if any Ola or Uber driver is found violating the strike, “we will request him with folded hands… If he does not listen, we will handle it MNS-style”.

ALSO READ: Business discontinuation rate in India is among highest in world at 26.4%, claims survey

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi’s hatred for India is astonishing: Smriti Irani on Congress president’s ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ jibe

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App