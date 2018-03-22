Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena (MNVS), transport wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday, called off the three-day-old strike after getting an assurance from the Ola management. On the other hand, Uber will continue its protest till the firm accepts their demands.

Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena (MNVS), transport wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday, called off the three-day-old strike after getting an assurance from the Ola management. The news has come out as a partial relief for the commuters as the Uber drivers are still continuing with their protest. The strike was called off after the hours-long meeting between the Ola executives and MNVS leaders in the presence of police officers in Andheri. The MNS, in a statement, has given a written commitment to meeting the various demands.

In a statement, one of the MNVS leader Sanjay Naik said Ola promised to reinstate the blacklisted drivers in phases. Ola has also promised that it will take necessary actions to improve monthly earnings of drivers. The Ola has also agreed to remove the bouncers at the Ola office and will provide a coordinator to every director. Naik further added, “Ola has agreed to provide agreements in Marathi language and stickers for cabs.” On the other hand, Uber will continue its protest till the firm accepts their demands. One of the MNVS workers revealed that the Uber management has agreed to a meeting after the intervention by Chirag Nagar police station on March 22.

The cab drivers were demanding an assured income of Rs 1.25 lakh per month and stopping the use of company-owned cabs. Since January 2017, it was their third strike over the same demands. Commuters faced a lot of difficulties as fewer cabs were available. Most of the drivers decided to stay off the roads as the fears of vandalism was there.

