Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Ola Electric’s Fades As Indian E-scooter Battle Intensifies

Despite the company's recent stock market debut two months ago, it has not yet turned a profit.

Ola Electric reported its lowest monthly sales of the year in September, selling 23,965 vehicles—a month-on-month decline for the second consecutive month. As a result, the leading electric scooter manufacturer in India is facing increased competition from smaller rivals, particularly TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto, who have been narrowing the gap in market share.

 

bajaj E-SCOOTER Ola Electric TVS MOTOR

