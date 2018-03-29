US firm Uber and homegrown Ola, are reportedly planning to ride on the road to merger in India. The plan to merge the two ace comapnies' India firm was initiated by Japanese investment giant Softbank - the largest investor in both the companies. A week after Uber sold its local unit to rival Grab and made an exit from Southeast Asia, the Japanese conglomerate pushed the planned consolidation for consideration.

Softbank-backed companies, US firm Uber and homegrown Ola, are reportedly planning to ride on the road to merger in India. Reports said that Japanese investment giant Softbank has called the ace companies for a merger as a part of its plan which will provide the company a stronghold in Asia’s fast-growing ride-hailing app market. According to sources, the talks assisted by Softbank have been going on for nearly a year. Softbank is also the largest investor in both the companies.

A week after Uber sold its local unit to rival Grab and made an exit from the Southeast Asia, the Japanese conglomerate pushed the planned consolidation for consideration. According to a report in the Business Standard, senior executives of both the firms are contemplating on the decision to merge the online transportation network companies in India. There are also speculations that the deal may be closed in a couple of months. The report also states that the Softbank is in favour of Ola acquiring the Indian unit of Uber, but the finer details of the deal are being discussed.

“In India’s transformative digital journey, Ola will always be an active and integral part for decades to come. SoftBank and all other investors are committed in realising this ambition,” the company said in a statement. With the deal, Ola will mark US firm’s fourth large retreat globally. Recently, the Grab deal has allowed the company to double down to invest aggressively in the core markets—and we consider India very much as core to Uber’s success.

If the Softbank’s call for merging the two got picked, the merged entity will grab a strong position in India’s ride-hailing market. On the other side of the merger, there are reports the drivers are expected to be benefited over the consumers as the only competition it had will become an ally.

