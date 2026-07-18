Old Pension Scheme Comeback? Andhra Pradesh Allows Eligible CPS Employees to Choose OPS; Who Is Eligible?

Another set of government workers are witnessing a limited return of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The Andhra Pradesh government has also announced a similar one-time option for eligible employees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) following the Centre’s recent permission for some compassionate ground appointees to opt for OPS instead of the National Pension System (NPS). The ruling has rekindled debate about whether more government workers could eventually switch back to the guaranteed pension system.

The decision was notified by the Government of Andhra Pradesh through G.O.Ms. No. 53 of the Finance (HR.III-Pension & GPF) Department, dated 13th July, 2026. According to the order signed by Principal Secretary Peeyush Kumar, eligible employees who joined service after the implementation of the CPS but whose recruitment process was initiated before it can choose the Old Pension Scheme.

While these decisions do not suggest that OPS has been restored for all government employees, they suggest a growing effort by governments to address long-pending anomalies related to recruitment. Here is who is eligible, what is different and how OPS compares with NPS and the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for retirement planning.

Why is OPS in the news again?

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has clarified in its communication dated 22.06.2026 that some compassionate ground appointees are now eligible to opt for the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, which brings them under the old pension scheme.

The clarification is for employees who applied for a compassionate appointment on or before January 1, 2004, and joined government service after January 1, 2004, when the National Pension System had replaced OPS.

Many of these employees had submitted their applications when OPS was still in force. But since their appointments were completed after the rollout of the NPS, they were automatically enrolled under the new pension system.

Now the Centre feels these employees should not be deprived of the benefits of OPS because of administrative delays.

CSIR Has Already Started Implementing It

The clarification is no longer just on paper.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), on July 7, 2026, sought to implement the centre’s decision for eligible employees in its laboratories and institutes.

This is important, as CSIR is a Central Autonomous Body (CAB). Its decision could encourage other autonomous bodies to do the same.

But there is one thing.

The clarification from the centre does not necessarily apply to all central autonomous bodies. Each organisation must decide whether to apply the order before eligible employees can exercise the OPS option.

This Is Not The First Exception

This latest move is not a full revival of OPS but is part of the wider policy trend.

In March 2023, the central government had allowed another category of employees to switch from NPS to OPS.

This benefit was granted to employees who were notified of recruitment before 1 January 2004 but were appointed only after the NPS came into force.

But in both cases, the principle is the same: employees should not lose pension benefits because recruitment was delayed for administrative reasons.

Andhra Pradesh Offers One-Time OPS Option to Eligible Employees

The Andhra Pradesh government has also announced a one-time option for some employees to switch from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to the Old Pension Scheme.

The benefit will be applicable to employees who were issued their recruitment notification or advertisement before 1st September 2004 but joined government service on or after that date and were therefore covered under the CPS.

The state Cabinet had given its approval on June 23, 2026, and subsequently notified it through G.O.Ms. No. 53, issued by the Finance Department on July 13.

The move follows repeated representations from employee associations and public representatives for similar treatment that was extended by the centre recently, the government said.

Who Can Opt for OPS in Andhra Pradesh? Under the government order, employees must meet all of the following: Recruitment notification/advertisement for the post was issued before 01st September 2004.

They were appointed under that recruitment process on or after 1 September 2004.

Currently they are covered by the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

They supply the necessary appointment and joining documents as evidence. Employees who are eligible have until three months from July 13, 2026, to exercise the option unless the government extends the deadline. The government has also clarified that once an employee opts for OPS, the decision will be final and cannot be reversed later. Employees who do not exercise the option during the prescribed period shall continue to be subject to the CPS. This is a one-time measure only for those employees who fulfil the prescribed conditions of eligibility and the Andhra Pradesh government has clarified this. The move will not become a precedent for other categories of employees. The Finance Department and the Directorate of Treasuries and Accounts will separately issue detailed guidelines regarding the process of exercising the option and transferring the accumulated CPS corpus for employees who opt for OPS.

Who Can Select OPS Now?

At present, the benefit is available in limited categories.

Employees are eligible for:

Compassionate ground appointee who applied before January 1, 2004, but was not appointed until after that date

Employees covered under the earlier notification of the Centre dated 2023 whose recruitment advertisements were issued prior to 1 January 2004.

State government employees covered under the recent notification of Andhra Pradesh are eligible.

Eligibility for the employees of central autonomous bodies will be based on whether their organisation is following the clarification issued by the centre.

Difference Between UPS vs NPS vs OPS

Now there are three major pension architectures for government employees in India.

Feature Old Pension Scheme (OPS) National Pension System (NPS) Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) Pension Guaranteed Depends on market returns Guaranteed with conditions Employee contribution No 10% of Basic + DA 10% of Basic + DA Government contribution Fully funded 14% 18.5% Market risk None Yes Limited Pension amount 50% of last drawn basic pay + DA Depends on accumulated corpus 50% of average basic pay of last 12 months (subject to eligibility) Inflation protection DA-linked Depends on annuity Inflation indexation available

Why Is OPS So Attractive?

Many employees like OPS primarily for its certainty.

The main advantages are:

Guaranteed a lifetime pension.

A pension equivalent to about 50% of the last drawn basic salary, plus Dearness Allowance.

No employee contribution necessary.

Protection against market fluctuations.

Benefits of family pension on the death of the pensioner.

But economists say OPS is a huge fiscal burden on governments in the long run since the entire pension liability falls on the exchequer.

Why Some Employees Still Prefer NPS

Unlike OPS, NPS is a contribution-based scheme.

Employees contribute 10 per cent of their basic wages and dearness allowance.

The central government contribution is 14%.

The money is invested in a mix of shares, corporate bonds and government securities. Returns are dependent on market performance, so the final retirement corpus can be different.

Supporter of NPS cite several advantages:

The ability to build greater wealth over time.

Tax benefits under different provisions of the Income Tax Act.

Job and location mobility.

Ability to choose investment options and fund managers.

The catch here is that there is no assured retirement income and the final corpus depends on the market performance.

Which Pension Scheme Is Better?

There is no single answer that fits all.

The appeal of OPS to workers seeking a dependable retirement income that is fully insulated from market risk.

If you are an investor who is ready to take market-linked investments and wants higher returns over a longer period of time along with tax benefits, NPS can be a good option.

The new Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) tries to mix the two, offering a guaranteed pension but also requiring employees to contribute.

Ultimately, which is better hinges on an employee’s eligibility, financial objectives, and risk appetite.

Does This Mean The OPS Is Returning For Everyone?

No.

The decisions taken recently do not restore the Old Pension Scheme for everyone.

Rather, they deal with specific cases where the employees feel they were placed under NPS only because the recruitment process was delayed beyond the cut-off date.

NPS continues to be the default pension system for most of the central government employees who joined service after 1st January 2004. There is also an option of Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) available for eligible employees.

What Should Eligible Employees Do Next?

If you think you are covered by the most recent clarification:

Check the date applied for the appointment.

Check your date of joining.

Ascertain whether your department or autonomous organisation has implemented the centre’s order.

When the option is available, exercise it within the time limit.

As both the Centre and Andhra Pradesh address the anomalies relating to recruitment, more eligible employees may get an opportunity to shift to the Old Pension Scheme. But the relief is limited to certain categories and no measures have been taken to restore OPS for all government employees so far.

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