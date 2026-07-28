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Home > Business News > Om Infra Secures L1 Position for ₹568.98 Crore complete turnkey EPC contract for Mohmela Sirpur Barrage Project in Chhattisgarh From Water Resources Department

Om Infra Secures L1 Position for ₹568.98 Crore complete turnkey EPC contract for Mohmela Sirpur Barrage Project in Chhattisgarh From Water Resources Department

Om Infra Secures L1 Position for ₹568.98 Crore complete turnkey EPC contract for Mohmela Sirpur Barrage Project in Chhattisgarh From Water Resources Department

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-28 18:32 IST

New Delhi [India], July 28: Om Infra Limited has secured the L1 position for a major irrigation infrastructure project, as per data released by the Water Resources Department (WRD), Government of Chhattisgarh.

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The project involves the construction of the Mohmela Sirpur Barrage Project on the Mahanadi River in Tahsil Arang, District Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The scope of work includes the construction of the barrage and all associated infrastructure, development of a comprehensive pipe irrigation network, and operation and maintenance of the project for a period of five years after completion of construction.

The project carries a contract value of ₹568.98 crore, further strengthening Om Infra’s presence in India’s water infrastructure and irrigation sector. The Company expects to receive the Letter of Intent (LoI) for the project upon completion of the requisite government processes and statutory procedures.

Commenting on the development, Vikas Kothari, MD, Om Infra Limited, said, “We are highly encouraged to have secured the L1 position for this prestigious and modern irrigation infrastructure project. This achievement reflects Om Infra’s proven execution capabilities across complex civil engineering works, including barrages and hydro-mechanical systems, as well as advanced micro-irrigation networks. The project is expected to contribute significantly to sustainable and efficient water resource management in the region while strengthening agricultural productivity and long-term water security.”

Upon formal award, the project is expected to further strengthen Om Infra’s order book and reinforce its leadership in the irrigation infrastructure segment. The development aligns with the Company’s continued focus on delivering technically advanced, sustainable water management solutions that support economic development and improve rural livelihoods across India.

About OM Infra

Om Infra is a conglomerate involved in diverse business activities and interests related to hydro-mechanical equipment, turnkey solutions for infra engineering, water pipelines and civil structures of dams, and more. Om Infra is currently working on multiple engineering projects, including some backed by the government.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Om Infra Secures L1 Position for ₹568.98 Crore complete turnkey EPC contract for Mohmela Sirpur Barrage Project in Chhattisgarh From Water Resources Department
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Om Infra Secures L1 Position for ₹568.98 Crore complete turnkey EPC contract for Mohmela Sirpur Barrage Project in Chhattisgarh From Water Resources Department

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Om Infra Secures L1 Position for ₹568.98 Crore complete turnkey EPC contract for Mohmela Sirpur Barrage Project in Chhattisgarh From Water Resources Department

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Om Infra Secures L1 Position for ₹568.98 Crore complete turnkey EPC contract for Mohmela Sirpur Barrage Project in Chhattisgarh From Water Resources Department
Om Infra Secures L1 Position for ₹568.98 Crore complete turnkey EPC contract for Mohmela Sirpur Barrage Project in Chhattisgarh From Water Resources Department
Om Infra Secures L1 Position for ₹568.98 Crore complete turnkey EPC contract for Mohmela Sirpur Barrage Project in Chhattisgarh From Water Resources Department
Om Infra Secures L1 Position for ₹568.98 Crore complete turnkey EPC contract for Mohmela Sirpur Barrage Project in Chhattisgarh From Water Resources Department

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