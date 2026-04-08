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Home > Business News > On World Health Day, Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya Educates Teens on Smart Skin Care Habits at G. D. Goenka School

On World Health Day, Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya Educates Teens on Smart Skin Care Habits at G. D. Goenka School

On World Health Day, Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya Educates Teens on Smart Skin Care Habits at G. D. Goenka School

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 8, 2026 12:46:15 IST

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On World Health Day, Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya Educates Teens on Smart Skin Care Habits at G. D. Goenka School

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 08: On the occasion of World Health Day, an awareness session on the topic “Teen Skin Care: Myths, Mistakes and Smart Habits for Healthy Skin” was organized at G. D. Goenka School located in Vesu. The session was conducted by renowned dermatologist Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya.

More than 60 students and faculty members were present at the event held in the school’s AV room. Academic Director and Principal Dr. Shruti Agarwal, along with Primary Section Dean Dr. Shilpa Surya, were also in attendance. The entire session was highly interactive, with enthusiastic participation from students.

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On World Health Day, Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya Educates Teens on Smart Skin Care Habits at G. D. Goenka School

During the session, Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya stated that while water parks are meant for entertainment during vacations, one should not neglect skin care. Commenting on the people of Surat, he mentioned that people here often ignore heart health but are quite conscious about skin care. He also warned that if the health of all the students present were tested, most of them might be found deficient in Vitamin B12 and hemoglobin.

Addressing myths related to hair care, he said that the belief that applying oil damages hair is false, and in reality, it is beneficial for healthy hair. Expressing concern over the growing impact of fast food, he emphasized the need to control weekend eating habits or replace them with healthier options. He also stated that being healthy from within reflects as natural glow on the skin.

On World Health Day, Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya Educates Teens on Smart Skin Care Habits at G. D. Goenka School

Students actively participated in the session and showed keen interest in daily skin care routines and dietary guidance. Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya also shared simple and practical daily tips for acne, hair fall, and personal hygiene. He emphasized the importance of a balanced diet, adequate water intake, and a healthy lifestyle so that students can better understand the connection between internal health and external skin.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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On World Health Day, Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya Educates Teens on Smart Skin Care Habits at G. D. Goenka School

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On World Health Day, Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya Educates Teens on Smart Skin Care Habits at G. D. Goenka School
On World Health Day, Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya Educates Teens on Smart Skin Care Habits at G. D. Goenka School
On World Health Day, Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya Educates Teens on Smart Skin Care Habits at G. D. Goenka School
On World Health Day, Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya Educates Teens on Smart Skin Care Habits at G. D. Goenka School

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