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Home > Business News > One Click On Rs 8,000 Diwali Bonus WhatsApp Link Could Empty Your Bank Account; PIB Warns Against Scam- How Can You Stay Safe?

One Click On Rs 8,000 Diwali Bonus WhatsApp Link Could Empty Your Bank Account; PIB Warns Against Scam- How Can You Stay Safe?

As festive scams increase, people are advised to verify offers through official sources, avoid unknown links and never share banking credentials.

A WhatsApp message promising an Rs 8,000 Diwali bonus could turn into a costly mistake for unsuspecting users.
A WhatsApp message promising an Rs 8,000 Diwali bonus could turn into a costly mistake for unsuspecting users.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 14:15 IST

As Diwali approaches, cybercriminals are reportedly using festive offers to trick unsuspecting people into falling for online scams. A WhatsApp message promising an Rs 8,000 Diwali bonus may look like an attractive festive gift, but clicking on the suspicious link could put your personal and financial information at risk. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has warned people against such fraudulent messages, urging them not to trust unverified Diwali bonus offers circulating on WhatsApp. Cybercriminals often use attractive cash rewards and festive schemes to create urgency and convince users to click malicious links.

How Does the Rs 8,000 Diwali Bonus Scam Work?

In this type of scam, users receive WhatsApp messages claiming that they are eligible for an Rs 8,000 Diwali bonus. The message may contain a link asking recipients to register, claim the reward or share the offer with friends and family. Once users click the link, they may be redirected to fake websites designed to collect sensitive information, including banking details, passwords, OTPs and other personal data. In some cases, malicious links may also expose devices to harmful software, potentially allowing scammers to access information stored on them.

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PIB Warns People Against Fake Festive Offers

The PIB has urged people to remain cautious about such messages and verify festive financial offers through official sources. People should remember that government schemes and financial benefits are announced through authorised channels, not random WhatsApp links demanding personal or banking information. 

How Can You Protect Yourself?

To avoid falling victim to such scams, follow these precautions:

  • Never click on suspicious WhatsApp links promising free cash rewards.
  • Do not share your OTP, PIN, passwords or banking details.
  • Avoid downloading unknown applications or APK files.
  • Verify government announcements through official websites.
  • Do not forward unverified messages to friends and family.
  • Report suspicious cybercrime attempts through the appropriate authorities.

What If You Have Already Clicked the Link?

If you have shared banking information or lost money, immediately contact your bank and report financial cyber fraud by calling India’s cybercrime helpline 1930. You can also file a complaint at the official portal, cybercrime.gov.in. A little caution can protect your hard-earned money. Remember, an attractive festive offer could be a trap rather than a gift.
Also Read: 16-Year-Old Girl Steps Out To Relieve Herself, Abducted And Gang-Raped By Two Brothers All Night, Left With Serious Injuries In Vegetable Field– What Happened Next?

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One Click On Rs 8,000 Diwali Bonus WhatsApp Link Could Empty Your Bank Account; PIB Warns Against Scam- How Can You Stay Safe?
Tags: Cyber Crime IndiaDiwali Bonus Fake LinkDiwali WhatsApp ScamOnline Banking Fraudpib fact checkPIB WarningRs 8000 Diwali Bonus ScamWhatsApp Fraud

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One Click On Rs 8,000 Diwali Bonus WhatsApp Link Could Empty Your Bank Account; PIB Warns Against Scam- How Can You Stay Safe?

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One Click On Rs 8,000 Diwali Bonus WhatsApp Link Could Empty Your Bank Account; PIB Warns Against Scam- How Can You Stay Safe?

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One Click On Rs 8,000 Diwali Bonus WhatsApp Link Could Empty Your Bank Account; PIB Warns Against Scam- How Can You Stay Safe?
One Click On Rs 8,000 Diwali Bonus WhatsApp Link Could Empty Your Bank Account; PIB Warns Against Scam- How Can You Stay Safe?
One Click On Rs 8,000 Diwali Bonus WhatsApp Link Could Empty Your Bank Account; PIB Warns Against Scam- How Can You Stay Safe?
One Click On Rs 8,000 Diwali Bonus WhatsApp Link Could Empty Your Bank Account; PIB Warns Against Scam- How Can You Stay Safe?
One Click On Rs 8,000 Diwali Bonus WhatsApp Link Could Empty Your Bank Account; PIB Warns Against Scam- How Can You Stay Safe?

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