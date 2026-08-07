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Home > Business News > One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-07 18:27 IST

New Delhi [India], August 6: India’s renowned Ironman triathlete Raghul has once again showcased his exceptional endurance and determination by delivering a remarkable performance at Ironman Ottawa, Canada, held on August 2, 2026. Completing the prestigious race in 10 hours, 48 minutes and 40 seconds, Raghul recorded his personal best Ironman finish, reaffirming his status as one of India’s fastest and most accomplished Ironman athletes.

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One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

Recognized as India’s fastest Ironman triathlete from 2018 to 2023, Raghul continues to push the boundaries of endurance sport while inspiring athletes across the country with his unwavering commitment to excellence.

Twelve Years of Ironman Excellence

Raghul’s Ironman journey began in Malaysia in 2014, marking the start of a remarkable 12-year career in one of the world’s toughest endurance disciplines. Since then, he has successfully completed 13+ Full Ironman races and 25+ Ironman 70.3 events, demonstrating remarkable consistency, resilience, and dedication.

Adding another milestone to his illustrious career, his performance at Ironman Ottawa stands as his fastest full Ironman finish to date.

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

Making History for India

Raghul etched his name in Indian sporting history by becoming the first Indian athlete to qualify for the Ironman World Championship. He has proudly represented India on the global stage at World Championship events held in France, Finland, Hawaii, and Spain, competing alongside the world’s finest endurance athletes.

Over the past decade, his racing calendar has taken him across 40+ Ironman races, including Malaysia, Australia, Sweden, South Africa, South Korea Estonia, Taiwan, the United States (Texas and Hawaii), Switzerland, Austria, Sri Lanka, France, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Finland, Rwanda, Spain, and Canada.

International Podium Success

Among his many achievements, Raghul secured Second Place in his Age Group at Ironman Rwanda 2024, adding an international podium finish to his growing list of accomplishments and further establishing India’s presence in global endurance racing.

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

Inspiring the Next Generation

Beyond his personal racing achievements, Raghul has dedicated himself to developing endurance sports in India. As a coach and mentor, he has successfully guided more than 500 athletes, helping aspiring triathletes and endurance enthusiasts prepare for and complete Ironman events.

His coaching has empowered hundreds of athletes to pursue ambitious endurance goals while promoting a culture of discipline, consistency, and perseverance.

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

Endurance Athlete to Entrepreneur

Drawing on more than a decade of competitive experience, Raghul founded Ehnuhjee Equations, a sports nutrition brand focused on creating energy bars with 100% millets, specifically designed for endurance atheletes and fitness enthusiast. The brand reflects his commitment to addressing the nutritional needs of long-distance competitors through practical, athlete-focused products.

A Journey Fueled by Determination

Perhaps the most inspiring chapter of Raghul’s journey is the fact that every Ironman race over the last 12 years has been entirely self-funded through his personal savings. Without the support of paid sponsors, he has continued to represent India on some of the world’s biggest endurance stages, driven solely by passion, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to the sport.

While his journey has been self-funded, Raghul extends his heartfelt gratitude to Heini Sports and Under Armour, whose support as apparel partners has been invaluable throughout his endurance career.

Speaking on his latest achievement, Raghul said:

“Triathlon is not a popular sport in India even now. In 2014, I was the first to finish Ironman in Tamilnadu. Back in the day even other sports people didn’t know what triathlon was. So calling out for recognition was a difficulty and getting sponsorships for continuing this as a career was near impossible. I had to find my own ways of making money by coaching people and perform bike fits for cyclists & triathletes. Being a sportsman is not easy in India where cricket is the main focus. Earning through passion is easier said than done in our country. I struggled my way up the ladder and the struggle is still not over I believe”

With another outstanding international performance, Raghul continues to elevate India’s standing in global endurance sports while inspiring aspiring athletes to dream bigger, work harder, and believe that perseverance can overcome every obstacle.

Highlights

  • Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa, Canada (August 2, 2026): 10:48:40
  • India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete (2018–2023)
  • 12 Years of Ironman Racing Since 2014
  • 13+ Full Ironman and 25+ Ironman 70.3 Finishes
  • First Indian Athlete to Qualify for the Ironman World Championship
  • World Championship Competitor in France, Finland, Hawaii, and Spain
  • Second Place (Age Group), Ironman Rwanda 2024
  • Represented India Across 20+ Countries
  • Coach and Mentor to More Than 500 Athletes
  • Founder of Ehnuhjee Equations, an Endurance Sports Nutrition Brand
  • Entire Ironman Career Self-Funded Through Personal Savings
  • Proudly Supported by Apparel Partners Heini Sports and Under Armour

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport
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One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

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One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport
One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport
One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport
One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

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