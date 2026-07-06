LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 ayodhya arrested Instagram Viral Reel aditya delhi jal board diljit dosanjh Central Railway BMC Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala benjamin netanyahu crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 ayodhya arrested Instagram Viral Reel aditya delhi jal board diljit dosanjh Central Railway BMC Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala benjamin netanyahu crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 ayodhya arrested Instagram Viral Reel aditya delhi jal board diljit dosanjh Central Railway BMC Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala benjamin netanyahu crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 ayodhya arrested Instagram Viral Reel aditya delhi jal board diljit dosanjh Central Railway BMC Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 ayodhya arrested Instagram Viral Reel aditya delhi jal board diljit dosanjh Central Railway BMC Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala benjamin netanyahu crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 ayodhya arrested Instagram Viral Reel aditya delhi jal board diljit dosanjh Central Railway BMC Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala benjamin netanyahu crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 ayodhya arrested Instagram Viral Reel aditya delhi jal board diljit dosanjh Central Railway BMC Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala benjamin netanyahu crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 ayodhya arrested Instagram Viral Reel aditya delhi jal board diljit dosanjh Central Railway BMC Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > OPEC+ To Add 188,000 Barrels Per Day From August — Will More Supply Cool Global Crude Oil Prices?

OPEC+ To Add 188,000 Barrels Per Day From August — Will More Supply Cool Global Crude Oil Prices?

OPEC+ will raise oil production by 188,000 bpd from August 2026 as flows through the Strait of Hormuz gradually return to normal. Know how it could affect crude prices and India's fuel costs.

OPEC+ To Add 188,000 Barrels Per Day From August — Will More Supply Cool Global Crude Oil Prices?
OPEC+ To Add 188,000 Barrels Per Day From August — Will More Supply Cool Global Crude Oil Prices?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 11:28 IST

Another supply increase could soon hit the global oil market. Seven major OPEC+ producers have agreed to boost crude output by a collective 188,000 barrels per day (bpd) from August 2026, while reaffirming their commitment to keeping a stable global oil market as demand and supply dynamics evolve. This follows a steady return to normal for crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz after earlier disruptions eased worries about supply shortages. More oil coming on to the market could mean there is limited upside for crude prices, analysts say. Demand remains soft, especially in China, while increased production elsewhere outside of OPEC+ is also expected to keep global supplies well supported in the months ahead.

Why OPEC+ plans to boost oil production by 188,000 bpd from August

Seven OPEC+ countries which voluntarily curtailed output in 2023 will be permitted to raise output during an OPEC+ online meeting; those are Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman.

You Might Be Interested In

This latest increase is another step in the gradual unwinding of those voluntary cutbacks as the group monitors the market environment. “In their collective commitment to support oil market stability, the seven participating countries decided to implement a production adjustment of 188 thousand barrels per day from the additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023,” the official statement said.

The countries also said future production plans are not fixed and could be amended depending on how global demand and supply evolve.

Which countries will ramp up production?

Saudi Arabia and Russia will get the largest share of the increase among participating producers.

As per the production plan of August:

Country Increase (bpd) New Required Production
Saudi Arabia 62,000 10.416 million bpd
Russia 62,000 9.887 million bpd
Iraq 26,000 4.405 million bpd
Kuwait 16,000 2.660 million bpd
Kazakhstan 10,000 1.618 million bpd
Algeria 6,000 1.001 million bpd
Oman 5,000 836,000 bpd

These countries are continuing the phased elimination of the additional voluntary production cuts announced in 2023.

Why is OPEC+ raising supply now?

Output was up as fears of shortages of oil supplies eased considerably.

Tension in the Middle East at the beginning of the year halted exports through the Strait of Hormuz, temporarily putting upward pressure on world supplies, though those shipping routes have calmed and the shipments recovered in the interim. China’s demand, on the other hand, has failed to meet expectations, while oil production from outside the OPEC+ bloc continued to climb. In the U.S., there have been large draws from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve by the International Energy Agency, adding to worldwide supply and putting downward pressure on oil prices.

These have helped drive crude prices back to pre-conflict levels despite simmering geopolitical tensions.

Production policy will remain flexible

OPEC+ said that market conditions can stop, speed up, or reverse the rise, which is not fixed.

The group also reiterated its commitment to make up any past overproduction and to continue to comply with the broader Declaration of Cooperation. The monthly check-ins will continue, and on August 2, 2026, the producers will come together again to assess the health of the world markets and what their next steps should be.

How did oil prices react?

Prices slumped as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting and Developing Countries and its allies (OPEC+) informed the market of their latest decision to step up production, hinting that more crude oil would make its way into the global market. The Brent crude oil benchmark for the global market traded 0.76%, or 55 cents down, at USD 71.55 a barrel. US benchmark WTI crude traded nearly 1%, or 68 cents lower, at below USD 69 per barrel. 

The development is consistent with anticipations that an increase in production in the cartel and tepid demand from major oil consumers like China may result in well-supplied markets in the months ahead. 

Analysts say that if strong global demand does not meet the rise in supply, the crude oil price will keep falling.

What does this development mean for India?

Softer global oil prices are generally positive for India as it meets the bulk of its crude oil requirement through imports. If Brent crude remains around current levels or eases further following OPEC+’s latest output increase, India’s oil import bill could be kept in check and the pressure from imported inflation eased.

That said, cheaper crude does not always lead to an overnight fall in petrol and diesel prices. Fuel prices in India are affected by several factors, like global crude rates, movement of the rupee against the US dollar, taxes levied by the centre and states, refining costs and pricing decisions taken by oil marketing companies.

So the latest OPEC+ move may lead to lower fuel prices, but consumers will only see any relief at the petrol pumps if domestic factors play out in the coming weeks.

Also Read: DA Hike July 2026: 3% Or 4% Dearness Allowance Expected? Here’s How Central Govt Employees Can Calculate It

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

OPEC+ To Add 188,000 Barrels Per Day From August — Will More Supply Cool Global Crude Oil Prices?
Tags: crude oilhome-hero-pos-11opecOPEC newsopec plusstrait of hormuz

RELATED News

India-Israel Investment Pact Comes Into Force: Will The New BIA Boost Cross-Border Investments?

DA Hike July 2026: 3% Or 4% Dearness Allowance Expected? Here’s How Central Govt Employees Can Calculate It

Will Smaller Cities Become India’s New Economic Powerhouses? FM Sitharaman Makes A Big Growth Bet

‘Darwinian Moment’ For Employees? Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora Says 90% Of Workers Are Not AI-Ready

ITR 2026: Do You Need To File Two Income Tax Returns Under The New Tax Year? Income Tax Department Clears Confusion

LATEST NEWS

SBI PO Recruitment: 1,500 Probationary Officer Posts Open Across India, Check Eligibility, Dates And How To Apply

Ram Mandir Donation Theft Row: Why the Trust’s Meeting Today Matters

Man Kills Newlywed Wife With Girlfriend’s Help, Flees to Nepal: What Happened Next

Odisha Teacher’s Dance On Prabhu Deva’s ‘Muqabla’ Goes Viral With Two Million Views | Video

FIFA World Cup 2026: England End Mexico’s Dream In Five Goal Round Of 16 Thriller; Set Up Quarterfinal Blockbuster Against Norway

Lost But Full of Memories: Rain-Soaked Diary Found on Roadside Sparks Internet Search for Its Owner

Delhi Water Supply Disruption Continues Today: Check the Affected Areas

Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? Real Story of Human Rights Activist Behind Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, Now Unavailable on ZEE5

Mumbai-Pune Travel Hit by Heavy Rain as Landslides Shut Expressway, Suspend Train Services

Mumbai Weather Today 6 July: Schools Closed in Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’; Check Latest Forecast

OPEC+ To Add 188,000 Barrels Per Day From August — Will More Supply Cool Global Crude Oil Prices?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

OPEC+ To Add 188,000 Barrels Per Day From August — Will More Supply Cool Global Crude Oil Prices?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

OPEC+ To Add 188,000 Barrels Per Day From August — Will More Supply Cool Global Crude Oil Prices?
OPEC+ To Add 188,000 Barrels Per Day From August — Will More Supply Cool Global Crude Oil Prices?
OPEC+ To Add 188,000 Barrels Per Day From August — Will More Supply Cool Global Crude Oil Prices?
OPEC+ To Add 188,000 Barrels Per Day From August — Will More Supply Cool Global Crude Oil Prices?

QUICK LINKS