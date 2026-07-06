OPEC+ To Add 188,000 Barrels Per Day From August — Will More Supply Cool Global Crude Oil Prices?

Another supply increase could soon hit the global oil market. Seven major OPEC+ producers have agreed to boost crude output by a collective 188,000 barrels per day (bpd) from August 2026, while reaffirming their commitment to keeping a stable global oil market as demand and supply dynamics evolve. This follows a steady return to normal for crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz after earlier disruptions eased worries about supply shortages. More oil coming on to the market could mean there is limited upside for crude prices, analysts say. Demand remains soft, especially in China, while increased production elsewhere outside of OPEC+ is also expected to keep global supplies well supported in the months ahead.

Why OPEC+ plans to boost oil production by 188,000 bpd from August

Seven OPEC+ countries which voluntarily curtailed output in 2023 will be permitted to raise output during an OPEC+ online meeting; those are Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman.

This latest increase is another step in the gradual unwinding of those voluntary cutbacks as the group monitors the market environment. “In their collective commitment to support oil market stability, the seven participating countries decided to implement a production adjustment of 188 thousand barrels per day from the additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023,” the official statement said.

The countries also said future production plans are not fixed and could be amended depending on how global demand and supply evolve.

Which countries will ramp up production?

Saudi Arabia and Russia will get the largest share of the increase among participating producers.

As per the production plan of August:

Country Increase (bpd) New Required Production Saudi Arabia 62,000 10.416 million bpd Russia 62,000 9.887 million bpd Iraq 26,000 4.405 million bpd Kuwait 16,000 2.660 million bpd Kazakhstan 10,000 1.618 million bpd Algeria 6,000 1.001 million bpd Oman 5,000 836,000 bpd

These countries are continuing the phased elimination of the additional voluntary production cuts announced in 2023.

Why is OPEC+ raising supply now?

Output was up as fears of shortages of oil supplies eased considerably.

Tension in the Middle East at the beginning of the year halted exports through the Strait of Hormuz, temporarily putting upward pressure on world supplies, though those shipping routes have calmed and the shipments recovered in the interim. China’s demand, on the other hand, has failed to meet expectations, while oil production from outside the OPEC+ bloc continued to climb. In the U.S., there have been large draws from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve by the International Energy Agency, adding to worldwide supply and putting downward pressure on oil prices.

These have helped drive crude prices back to pre-conflict levels despite simmering geopolitical tensions.

Production policy will remain flexible

OPEC+ said that market conditions can stop, speed up, or reverse the rise, which is not fixed.

The group also reiterated its commitment to make up any past overproduction and to continue to comply with the broader Declaration of Cooperation. The monthly check-ins will continue, and on August 2, 2026, the producers will come together again to assess the health of the world markets and what their next steps should be.

How did oil prices react?

Prices slumped as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting and Developing Countries and its allies (OPEC+) informed the market of their latest decision to step up production, hinting that more crude oil would make its way into the global market. The Brent crude oil benchmark for the global market traded 0.76%, or 55 cents down, at USD 71.55 a barrel. US benchmark WTI crude traded nearly 1%, or 68 cents lower, at below USD 69 per barrel.

The development is consistent with anticipations that an increase in production in the cartel and tepid demand from major oil consumers like China may result in well-supplied markets in the months ahead.

Analysts say that if strong global demand does not meet the rise in supply, the crude oil price will keep falling.

What does this development mean for India?

Softer global oil prices are generally positive for India as it meets the bulk of its crude oil requirement through imports. If Brent crude remains around current levels or eases further following OPEC+’s latest output increase, India’s oil import bill could be kept in check and the pressure from imported inflation eased.

That said, cheaper crude does not always lead to an overnight fall in petrol and diesel prices. Fuel prices in India are affected by several factors, like global crude rates, movement of the rupee against the US dollar, taxes levied by the centre and states, refining costs and pricing decisions taken by oil marketing companies.

So the latest OPEC+ move may lead to lower fuel prices, but consumers will only see any relief at the petrol pumps if domestic factors play out in the coming weeks.

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