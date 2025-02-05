OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Praises India’s Potential As A Thriving AI Market

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to visit India on February 5, according to sources. This visit marks Altman’s second trip to India in two years

In a recent conversation, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman praised India’s potential as an incredible market for artificial intelligence (AI). With Indian users of OpenAI tripling in the last year, Altman emphasized the country’s growing importance in the AI sector. Altman, currently in India, shared his insights with HT’s Editor-in-Chief R Sukumar, discussing ChatGPT’s future plans for India, artificial general intelligence, and the new DeepResearch initiative.

Altman acknowledged that the landscape of AI development has dramatically changed. What once required immense resources and infrastructure can now be achieved at significantly lower costs. This shift has opened new avenues for innovation and growth in the AI sector. “India is an incredible market for AI in general, for us too. It’s our second biggest market after the US. Users here have tripled in the last year. The innovation that’s happening, what people are building [in India], it’s really incredible. We’re excited to do much, much more here, and I think it’s a great plan. And India will build great models,” Altman said.

While Altman did not disclose any specific plans for infrastructure development in India, he hinted at exciting future announcements. “We don’t have anything to announce today, but we are hard at work, and we hope to have something exciting to share soon,” he said.

Reflecting on the rapid advancements in AI, Altman spoke about the recent announcement of DeepResearch, an initiative that has garnered significant attention. “DeepResearch is the thing that has most felt, like ChatGPT, in terms of how people are reacting. I was looking online last night and reading—people look like they’re having a magical experience, like they had when ChatGPT first launched,” he shared.

Comparing the progress in AI to Moore’s Law, Altman noted, “If you look at the cost curve for AI, we’re able to reduce the cost of a given level of intelligence, about 10x every 12 months, which is unbelievably more powerful than Moore’s law.”

Altman also touched upon the international dimension of AI development, emphasizing that AI’s impact transcends national borders. “Our mission, which we take super seriously, is for AGI (artificial general intelligence) to benefit all of humanity. AI is like the wheel and the fire, the Industrial Revolution, the agricultural revolution, and it’s not a country thing. It belongs to everybody,” he stated.

When discussing India’s role in AI, Altman advocated for a full-stack approach, recognizing the significant capital investment required. “Well, it’s not an inexpensive project, but I think it’s worth it,” he said. He acknowledged India’s success in building smart models on top of existing technology and encouraged further innovation in AI.

Altman shared a touching story about a user whose daughter has a rare form of cancer. The user found that DeepResearch provided better answers than a private research team he had hired. Such instances highlight the meaningful impact AI can have on people’s lives.

Altman expressed confidence in the continued progress of AI, noting improvements in model safety and robustness over the past few years. “When I think about what the models are capable of now relative to what they could do a couple of years ago, I think we’re undeniably closer,” he said.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman‘s recognition of India as a key player in the AI market underscores the country’s growing significance in the global tech landscape. With a rapidly increasing user base and ongoing innovations, India is poised to make substantial contributions to AI development. As OpenAI continues to explore new opportunities and initiatives, the future of AI in India looks promising.

