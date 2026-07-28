Orangebeak’s Boiler India 2026: The Steam Behind India’s Textile, Sugar and Pharma Growth Story

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: None of it happens without a critical piece of equipment: the boiler. Boiler India 2026 sits at the centre of a retrofit wave now running on a compliance clock.

India’s textile, sugar and pharmaceutical exports are growing on paper. Textile and apparel exports rose 6.3 percent to $36.6 billion in FY2024-25. Pharmaceutical exports crossed $30 billion for the first time, up 9.4 percent. None of that growth works without steam. Boilers heat the dye baths, run the sugar crushers and sterilise the pharma production lines behind these numbers, and almost none of that infrastructure shows up in the story. Ask a plant head in any of these three sectors what could actually slow their growth plan down, and boiler capacity comes up more often than market demand does.

That infrastructure is now under two separate deadlines. The Boilers Act, 2025, in force since May 1, replaced the 100-year-old Boilers Act of 1923 with a new safety and registration framework, tighter inspection schedules, and mandatory welder certification. Separately, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has tightened particulate matter emission limits for industrial boilers, with state pollution control boards setting May 2025 compliance deadlines that vary by boiler capacity and fuel type. Together, they mean a plant can no longer treat its boiler as equipment it deals with when convenient. It’s now equipment two regulators are actively checking.

Textiles

Textile mills use steam for dyeing, drying and finishing, and for years the cost of replacing an ageing coal-fired boiler outweighed the benefit. The new PM-level emission limits have changed that math. Mills in clusters such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are moving to cleaner boiler systems because running older, higher-emission units is no longer straightforwardly compliant, not because of any subsidy push.

Sugar

Sugar mills are retrofitting toward biomass-ready boilers that run on bagasse, the fibrous waste left after crushing cane. India’s bagasse-based cogeneration capacity stood at 9,806 MW as of December 2024, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, up from roughly 9,434 MW eighteen months earlier. That growth reflects mills doing two things with one retrofit: staying compliant, and feeding surplus power back to the grid through the co-generation arrangements many mills already run.

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceutical manufacturing depends on clean steam for sterilisation and for producing injectables and APIs, and that steam has to meet pharmacopoeial standards, not just industrial ones. With exports past $30 billion and the US alone accounting for over a third of that figure, more of India’s pharma output than ever is headed to markets with strict manufacturing audits. A plant’s steam system is one of the things those audits check.

The event

Boiler India 2026, running October 8 to 10 at the CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Centre in Navi Mumbai, is built around this retrofit cycle. This edition is expected to bring together more than 220 exhibitors and upward of 15,000 trade visitors from 25+ nations, with hydrogen-ready and biomass boiler technology featured across the show floor.

Textile mills, sugar cooperatives and pharma plants don’t normally have reason to compare notes with each other. This compliance cycle has put all three in the market for the same equipment at the same time.

Boiler India 2026 is supported by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, alongside eleven industry associations spanning these sectors and beyond: the Alkali Manufacturers Association of India (AMAI), the Indian Speciality Chemical Manufacturers’ Association (ISCMA), the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA), the Northern India Textile Research Association (NITRA), the Synthetic & Art Silk Mills’ Research Association (SASMIRA), the Sugar Technologists’ Association of India (STAI), the Indian Pulp & Paper Technical Association (IPPTA), the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), the Association of Healthcare Providers (India) (AHPI), and the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD). That spread, chemicals, textiles, sugar, paper, recycling and healthcare, is its own evidence of how many industries now sit on the other side of this same boiler retrofit cycle.

Event details

•⁠ ⁠Dates: October 8-10, 2026

•⁠ ⁠Venue: CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Centre, Navi Mumbai

•⁠ ⁠Scale: 250+ exhibitors, 25+ countries, 15,000+ trade visitors expected

•⁠ ⁠Organiser: Orangebeak Expos

For exhibitor or visitor registration: india.boilerworldexpo.com

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