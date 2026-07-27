Over 4 Crore Taxpayers Have Already Filed Their ITR – Should You Still Wait Until July 31 Deadline?

The countdown to the July 31 income tax filing deadline is in the final stages but millions of taxpayers have yet to file their returns. Many people traditionally wait until the last few days but the Income Tax Department is sending a clear message this year: don’t wait until the last minute. More than 4 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2026-27 have been filed to date, the Income Tax Department shared today, saying the numbers were still quickly escalating with the due dates for ITR-1 and ITR-2 nearing.

“4 Crore+ ITRs for AY 2026-27 filed and counting! Avoid the 31 July, 2026 deadline stress and file your ITR 1 & 2 early,” the department said in a post on X.

Crossing the four-crore mark is a big milestone, but tax professionals say the bigger takeaway is not the number itself — it’s what taxpayers can avoid by filing early.

The Real Risk Is Not Missing the Deadline, But Filing in Haste

Every year, the last week before the ITR deadline sees an increase in filings. This often leads to heavy traffic on the e-filing portal, hurried submissions and avoidable errors that can subsequently lead to notices, delayed refunds or revised returns.

Instead of rushing to do so on the last day, tax experts are advising taxpayers to take their time in the remaining period to carefully review their financials.

They suggest cross-verifying income details with AIS (Annual Information Statement), TIS (Taxpayer Information Summary), Form 26AS, Form 16, bank statements, and investment documents before filing. Double-check each document against similar documents to ensure that the overall income you reported matches the overall tax payment you have already deducted or paid.

A Few Minutes of Checking Can Prevent Bigger Problems Later

The experts also suggest ensuring the selection of the right ITR form. Selecting the wrong form or failing to take advantage of income sources like interest income, capital gains or other earnings can create problems later on.

Taxpayers should also check their capital gains computations, confirm bank account details and make sure they are claiming all allowed deductions and exemptions before submitting the return.

These small checks can go a long way toward preventing you from getting tax notices or having your refunds delayed.

One Step Many Taxpayers Still Miss

The process isn’t complete just by filing the return. Tax experts say e-verification is equally important.

The Income Tax Department considers the income tax return not e-verified as not filed. This means that taxpayers must complete the e-verification process as soon as they file their return so that the filing is recognised.

Government Speeds Up Processing

This year, the government is not just interested in collecting taxes. The role of the department now includes fairness, citizen-centric services and improving ease of compliance, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the 167th Income Tax Day celebrations.

She said the enhanced e-filing portal has seen more than one crore taxpayer interactions in a day, with peak daily interactions reaching close to 1.6 crore. As of July 21, over 3.2 crore ITRs have been filed, of which 94% have been verified and 60% processed.

The Income Tax Department was asked to speed up processing of refunds to boost confidence of taxpayers, said the finance minister. She said grievance redressal mechanisms have also improved significantly. The disposal of complaints has become much faster through platforms like CPGRAMS and e-Nivaran.

Why you need to file your ITR before July 31

The filing season is now entering the busiest phase, with over 4 crore taxpayers already having filed their returns. On the last day, you are not only stuck with a congested portal, but you are also more likely to make mistakes that could delay refunds or attract unnecessary follow-up from the tax department. Early filing, thorough review of documents, and e-verification are still the best approaches to make your tax filing experience smooth and stress-free.