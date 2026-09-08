Over 7,000 Young Minds Showcase Mental Agility at the 25th UCMAS National Competition 2026 in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: More than 7,000 students from 28 states and 8 Union Territories showcased their mathematical prowess, concentration and mental agility at the 25th UCMAS National Competition 2026, held on September 5 and 6 at the CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Centre, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

One of India’s largest platforms dedicated to mental mathematics and cognitive skill development among children, the two-day competition also witnessed the presence of over 14,000 parents and visitors, turning the milestone edition into a nationwide celebration of young talent.

The competition was graced by Sachin Ahir, Deputy Speaker, Maharashtra State Legislative House, Shri Bhalchandrasing Raorane, Chairman, Federation of Industries of India (FII), along with senior international leadership from UCMAS, including Prof. Dr. Dino Wong, Founder of UCMAS & President, UCMAS International HQ, Malaysia; Alexan Wong, Global CEO, UCMAS International HQ, Malaysia; Mr. Wong, General Manager, UCMAS International HQ, Malaysia; and Dr. Snehal Karia, President & CEO, UCMAS India & Nepal and Joint President, UCMAS USA and Canada.

Participants were challenged to solve 200 arithmetic questions in just eight minutes, using abacus-based and mental calculation techniques. The competition tested not only speed and accuracy but also concentration, memory, visualisation and the ability to perform effectively under pressure.

Commenting on the milestone, Simplicio Menezes, Business Head, UCMAS India, said, “Bringing together more than 7,000 students from across India on one platform reflects the growing focus among parents on developing abilities beyond conventional academics. The confidence, discipline and concentration demonstrated by the children are remarkable. The 25th National Competition represents how this platform has evolved into a celebration of young talent from every part of the country.”

Highlighting the larger educational purpose, Dr. Snehal Karia, President & CEO, UCMAS India & Nepal and Joint President, UCMAS USA and Canada, said, “Education today must prepare children not merely to arrive at the right answer, but to think independently, concentrate deeply and process information with confidence. Mental arithmetic helps strengthen these foundational abilities. As we celebrate 25 editions of the National Competition, our objective remains to nurture sharper, confident and future-ready young minds.”

The event brought together first-time participants and experienced national-level competitors from diverse regions and backgrounds. Parents and educators also had an opportunity to witness how sustained mental mathematics training can help strengthen attention, visualisation, memory, problem-solving and confidence in children.

The competition culminated in a Grand Awards Ceremony, recognising outstanding performers across categories for exceptional speed, accuracy and mental mathematics capabilities.

Marking its 25th edition, the UCMAS National Competition reinforced its position as a significant platform for recognising India’s emerging mathematical talent while encouraging children to build skills that extend well beyond the classroom.