Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Live Tv

OVO Energy to Pay £2.37 Million in Compensation for Customer Complaint Failures

OVO Energy, one of the largest energy providers in the UK, has been ordered to pay £2.37 million in compensation.

OVO Energy to Pay £2.37 Million in Compensation for Customer Complaint Failures

OVO Energy, one of the largest energy providers in the UK, has been ordered to pay £2.37 million in compensation following severe shortcomings in handling customer complaints. The decision, made by energy regulator Ofgem, includes direct payments to affected customers as well as contributions to a redress fund.

Compensation Breakdown

According to Ofgem, OVO Energy will pay £378,512 directly to customers who experienced delays in their complaints being addressed. The regulator identified that up to 1,395 individuals faced significant delays, with some waiting as long as 18 months for resolution.

In addition to direct payments, OVO has contributed £2 million to an industry redress scheme. This fund supports energy customers and invests in energy projects, reflecting the severity of the consumer detriment experienced.

Also Read: Mass Casualty Incident Highlights Road Safety Concerns in Nigeria

Regulatory Criticism

Ofgem’s deputy director of retail compliance, Jacqui Gehrmann, criticized OVO for its inadequate response to customer issues. “It failed to adequately protect and respond to their customers when it was needed most,” Gehrmann stated. “This is not acceptable.” The regulator’s action underscores the importance of timely and effective complaint resolution in the energy sector.

Improvements and Changes

Since the onset of the investigation in June, OVO has made several improvements to its complaints handling process. These enhancements include allocating more resources and instituting changes to ensure that senior staff have oversight of customer complaints.

Concerns were also raised about delays in addressing complaints referred by Citizens Advice Scotland and in acting on decisions from the Energy Ombudsman. The improvements are aimed at addressing these issues and preventing future delays.

Company Response

In response to the compensation decision, an OVO spokesperson acknowledged the issues but highlighted recent progress. “We’re now third in the Citizen Advice energy supplier rankings for service,” the spokesperson said. “However, we recognize that a particular group of our customers in 2023 waited longer than we’d like for a resolution and were overdue a response from us, so we’ve sent them a letter of apology and compensation to help.”

Must Read: Fuel Tanker In Nigeria Hits Truck, Explosion Kills 48 Alive

Filed under

Citizens Advice Scotland Ofgem OVO OVO Energy uk

Also Read

From Judiciary To Politics: Who Is Mohammad Ashraf Malik Taking On Congress

From Judiciary To Politics: Who Is Mohammad Ashraf Malik Taking On Congress

‘Biggest Sacrifice By Arvind Kejriwal’ Atishi’s 1st Statement After Chosen As CM Of Delhi

‘Biggest Sacrifice By Arvind Kejriwal’ Atishi’s 1st Statement After Chosen As CM Of Delhi

Wholesale Inflation Declines to 1.31% in August: Driven by Cheaper Vegetables, Food, and Fuel

Wholesale Inflation Declines to 1.31% in August: Driven by Cheaper Vegetables, Food, and Fuel

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Supreme Court Orders Wikipedia To Remove Name & Photo Of Victim

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Supreme Court Orders Wikipedia To Remove Name & Photo Of Victim

CJI Chandrachud Criticizes West Bengal’s Notification Restricting Night Shifts for Women Doctors, Calls for Enhanced Security

CJI Chandrachud Criticizes West Bengal’s Notification Restricting Night Shifts for Women Doctors, Calls for Enhanced...

Entertainment

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New Phenomenon

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox