LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > OYO IPO: Ritesh Agarwal-led Prism Files Draft Papers For Rs 6,650 Crore Fresh Issue; Know Key Details

OYO IPO: Ritesh Agarwal-led Prism Files Draft Papers For Rs 6,650 Crore Fresh Issue; Know Key Details

OYO parent Prism, led by Ritesh Agarwal, has filed updated draft papers for a Rs 6,650 crore IPO. Know the issue size, use of funds and key details.

OYO IPO: Ritesh Agarwal-led Prism Files Draft Papers For Rs 6,650 Crore Fresh Issue; Know Key Details
OYO IPO: Ritesh Agarwal-led Prism Files Draft Papers For Rs 6,650 Crore Fresh Issue; Know Key Details

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 14:15 IST

OYO has moved on to the next step, the stock market. The hospitality firm’s parent, Prism, has filed a revised draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO). The company plans to raise Rs 6,650 crore fully through the issue of new equity shares.

An interesting feature of the proposed issue is that there is no offer for sale (OFS). This means existing shareholders, including founder Ritesh Agarwal, SoftBank, Microsoft, Airbnb, Peak XV, Lightspeed, Khazanah, Greenoaks Capital and other investors, will not be selling any shares as part of the IPO.

You Might Be Interested In

The updated filing comes months after Prism filed its confidential IPO papers with SEBI in December 2025, paving the way for the company’s long-awaited public listing.

New Capital to Be Pumped Into the Business

Prism’s public issue is entirely for raising fresh capital for the company and not for giving early investors partial exits, as is the case with many recent startup IPOs.

It has also kept the option to raise up to Rs 1,330 crore through a pre-IPO placement before filing the final red herring prospectus (RHP). If that fundraising is successful, the amount raised will reduce the size of the fresh issue.

According to the draft papers, Rs 4,987.5 crore of the IPO proceeds will be used to repay or pre-pay outstanding borrowings, while the balance will be used for general corporate purposes.

Earnings Growth Accelerates Ahead Of Listing

Prism enters the IPO process with a stronger financial profile.

Revenue from operations during the first nine months of FY26 stood at Rs 6,941 crore as against Rs 6,259 crore for the full year FY25.

Its profitability too has improved sharply. Net profit increased to Rs 748 crore in April-December 2025, up from Rs 245 crore in the last fiscal. EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 2,127 crore, thanks to better operating performance across its businesses.

International Business Still Drives The Growth

Prism, formerly Oravel Stays, is a much bigger entity today than its original budget hotel business. A technology-driven hospitality platform with 43 brands in more than 35 countries.

As of December 31, 2025, its network comprises more than 24,300 hotels, 124,600 homes and more than 144,500 listings, including nearly 15,000 shopfronts in India.

The company is so focused on overseas markets that more than 84% of its total revenue now comes from these operations.

G6 Hospitality owns the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, which were acquired by Prism in 2024 and the U.S. has been one of the biggest growth drivers. The US business registered a gross booking value (GBV) of Rs 12,022.51 crore in the first nine months of FY26 vis-à-vis Rs 4,712.83 crore in FY25.

The company’s India business also grew. Its hotel segment, which the company services, recorded GBV of Rs 1,346.45 crore in a nine-month period, compared with Rs 818.23 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Rating Upgrades Before Going Public

Prism has been given another boost ahead of its proposed listing, with S&P Global Ratings changing its outlook to ‘Positive’ from ‘Stable’ and affirming its ‘B’ issuer credit rating.

The ratings agency cited the company’s improving earnings and financial profile, which included stronger profitability and a healthier balance sheet.

From Startup To Global Hospitality Brand

OYO, founded in 2013 by Ritesh Agarwal, was launched to transform the budget hotel space in India. It grew rapidly through alliances, acquisitions and technology to cover parts of Asia, Europe and North America.

With the updated IPO papers filed, Prism is now closer to going public. The company intends to use the new cash mainly to pay down debt and strengthen its balance sheet and to set the stage for the next phase of growth. The IPO is expected to be one of the most watched new-age technology listings in the Indian market.

Also Read: Worried About UPI Fraud By Scamsters? Here’s How NPCI Will Use AI To Take On Cheats

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

OYO IPO: Ritesh Agarwal-led Prism Files Draft Papers For Rs 6,650 Crore Fresh Issue; Know Key Details
Tags: ipoIPO newsOYORitesh Agarwal

RELATED News

Haven’t Filed Your ITR Yet? Here’s the Key July 2026 tax Deadline You Shouldn’t Miss

Using ‘Unapproved’ AI Tools in Government Offices? Here’s What New Advisory Says

UnClaimedX Unveils Pass Down to Tackle India’s Silent Inheritance Crisis

Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Visits New Mangalore Port Authority; Reviews Operations and Launches Key Development Initiatives

IFCCI Luxury Committee and Comité Colbert to Sign Landmark MoU Advancing Indo-French Collaboration in Luxury, Craft and Culture

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Worker In Nurse’s Uniform Kicks Mentally Challenged Man Repeatedly At Raebareli Hospital

OYO IPO: Ritesh Agarwal-led Prism Files Draft Papers For Rs 6,650 Crore Fresh Issue; Know Key Details

Matheus Cunha Mocks Japan With ‘5 World Cups’ Jibe, Then Consoles Dejected Player After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video

Delta Exchange: The Most User-Friendly Platform for Crypto Trading Strategies

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: What is Gait Analysis? Police to Conduct Test on Siya’s ‘Boyfriend’ Chetan

One Accused, Two Lawyers: Who Represents Siya Goyal In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case?

IMDb’s Most Anticipated Indian Movies 2026: Not Shah Rukh Khan’s King, THIS Mythological Epic Is the Most Awaited Film

Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: 4 Key Questions Police Asked Ex-Trust Chief Champat Rai

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 2 Result Today, Reporting Till July 5; Check Opening & Closing Ranks Here

‘We’ll Cut Off Those Hands’: Why Has Pakistan Threatened India Over Indus Waters Treaty?

OYO IPO: Ritesh Agarwal-led Prism Files Draft Papers For Rs 6,650 Crore Fresh Issue; Know Key Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

OYO IPO: Ritesh Agarwal-led Prism Files Draft Papers For Rs 6,650 Crore Fresh Issue; Know Key Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

OYO IPO: Ritesh Agarwal-led Prism Files Draft Papers For Rs 6,650 Crore Fresh Issue; Know Key Details
OYO IPO: Ritesh Agarwal-led Prism Files Draft Papers For Rs 6,650 Crore Fresh Issue; Know Key Details
OYO IPO: Ritesh Agarwal-led Prism Files Draft Papers For Rs 6,650 Crore Fresh Issue; Know Key Details
OYO IPO: Ritesh Agarwal-led Prism Files Draft Papers For Rs 6,650 Crore Fresh Issue; Know Key Details

QUICK LINKS