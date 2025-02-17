P D Singh Appointed As CEO Of Standard Chartered India, Succeeding Zarin Daruwala In April 2025

Standard Chartered appoints P D Singh as CEO for India, effective April 2025. Singh, a former JP Morgan India CEO, will replace Zarin Daruwala upon her retirement.

Standard Chartered Bank has announced that P D Singh will take over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for its India operations, effective April 1, 2025. Singh is set to replace Zarin Daruwala, who will retire on March 31, 2025, after a distinguished tenure.

Extensive Leadership Experience

Singh brings nearly three decades of experience in banking and finance, having held key leadership roles across major European and American financial institutions. Before joining Standard Chartered, he served as the CEO of JP Morgan Chase Bank in India, where he was instrumental in establishing and expanding the corporate banking division as a founding member.

Prior to his time at JP Morgan, Singh spent a decade at HSBC, taking on leadership positions in corporate and commercial banking. His academic background includes a double MBA and an engineering degree, further strengthening his credentials for the role.

A Strategic Appointment for Standard Chartered

Sunil Kaushal, Co-Head of Corporate & Investment Banking and CEO for ASEAN and South Asia at Standard Chartered, emphasized the significance of Singh’s appointment, stating that India remains a key market for the bank. Kaushal highlighted Singh’s deep understanding of the financial landscape, extensive client relationships, and strategic vision as key factors that will drive the bank’s continued growth in India.

Singh expressed enthusiasm about his new role, noting that he looks forward to reaffirming Standard Chartered’s commitment to India by fostering sustained growth and delivering value to stakeholders.

Impact on India’s Banking Sector

Singh’s appointment comes at a time when India’s financial sector is undergoing significant transformation, with increasing digitalization, regulatory changes, and evolving corporate banking demands. His leadership is expected to strengthen Standard Chartered’s position in the Indian market, reinforcing its strategy for long-term growth.

