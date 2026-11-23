Padma Shri Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swamiji honoured with Prestigious New York Assembly Citation at the iconic city, New York.

New York [New York], November 23: In a moment of immense pride for India and the global spiritual community, Padma Shri Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swamiji, Peethadheeshwar of Shree Datta Padmanabh Peeth, Goa, India, was honoured with a prestigious New York State Assembly Citation at a special ceremony held at the iconic city in New York.

The distinguished recognition was presented by Mr. Dilip Chauhan, prominent South Asian community leader and former Deputy Comptroller of Nassau County, in recognition of Swamiji’s extraordinary contributions to spirituality, humanitarian service, preservation of Vedic wisdom, interfaith harmony and the promotion of global peace.

The citation, Issued by Hon. David I. Weprin, Member of the New York State Assembly representing the 24th Assembly District, on 19th November 2026, the citation acknowledges Swamiji’s exemplary spiritual leadership and lifelong commitment to promoting universal values of compassion, unity, human dignity and peaceful coexistence.

Global Recognition of Spiritual Leadership

As the head of the International Sadguru Foundation, Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swamiji has dedicated his life to the preservation and propagation of Sanatan Dharma, Vedic knowledge, spiritual education, environmental conservation and humanitarian welfare and mutual understanding among diverse communities.

Through International spiritual programmes, engagements, interfaith dialogues and social initiatives across various countries, Swamiji has carried India’s timeless philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — The World Is One Family” to communicates across the globe.

The New York State Assembly Citation also acknowledges his participation in prestigious international platforms, including the Parliament of the World’s Religions and the World Economic Forum. As well his continuing efforts to foster mutual respect and understanding among diverse faiths, cultures and nations.

His distinguished contributions have earned him several national and international honours, including the prestigious Padma Shri conferred by the Government of India.

Dilip Chauhan Commends Swamiji’s Contributions

Expressing his admiration on the occasion, Mr. Dilip Chauhan said:

“It gives me immense pleasure and pride to present this prestigious New York State Assembly recognition to Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swamiji. His remarkable contributions to spirituality, education, humanitarian service and global harmony continue to inspire millions across the world. His message of peace, compassion, unity and brotherhood transcends geographical, religious and cultural boundaries. Through his spiritual leadership, Swamiji is taking India’s glorious heritage to the global stage while strengthening the bonds of friendship, mutual respect and cooperation between India and the United States. I express my deepest respect and appreciation for his extraordinary spiritual and humanitarian contributions.

Swamiji Dedicates the Honour to India’s Spiritual Heritage

Accepting the recognition with gratitude and humility, Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swamiji said:

I accept this prestigious recognition with deep gratitude and humility. This honour is not mine alone; it is a tribute to India’s eternal spiritual wisdom, the rich heritage of Sanatan Dharma and the universal philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — The World Is One Family.’ I sincerely appreciate the people of New York, the New York State Assembly and everyone working towards strengthening friendship, mutual understanding and cooperation between India and the United States. May this recognition further inspire us to uphold the values of peace, compassion, harmony and universal brotherhood for the well-being of humanity.

Strengthening India–USA Cultural and Spiritual Relations

The ceremony at the iconic city New York marked an important milestone in Swamiji’s international spiritual journey and reflected the growing global recognition of India’s ancient knowledge traditions and cultural heritage. The occasion also highlighted the importance of spiritual exchange, interfaith understanding and cultural cooperation in strengthening people-to-people connections between India and the United States.

The event was attended by several distinguished personalities, including Mr. Kunal Sood, Founder and Chairman of AudacityAI | We The Planet; Adv. Brahmidevi Swamiji, President of Satguru Foundation; Mr. Sachin Mandrekar, CEO of Palnar.com, New Jersey; Ms. Payal Mandrekar, IT Administrator at Princeton University; and Goan entrepreneurs Mr. Suhas Naik and Mr. Shripad Nagvekar.

The recognition is a proud moment for Goa and India, bringing international attention to the country’s rich spiritual and cultural traditions. It further acknowledges Swamiji’s continued efforts to spread the message of peace, compassion, harmony and universal brotherhood across the world.

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