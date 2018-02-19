The response received by the RTI shows that charges were made for the IAF aircraft used by PM Modi during his stopover in Lahore following his visits to Russia, Afghanistan, Iran and Qatar. As per the documents, the charges were for the Indian Air Force aircrafts (IAF) which were used by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits to foreign nations. Reports suggest that normally the Indian Air Force aircraft are hired for the foreign visits of VVIPs like the President of India, Vice President or Prime Minister. For all the trips made by the IAF aircrafts, the national carrier sends bills which are paid by the Ministry of External Affairs

As per the documents, the charges were for the Indian Air Force aircrafts (IAF) which were used by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits to foreign nations

According to recent Right to Information (RTI) documents accessed, it has been found that our neighbour, Pakistan has billed India Rs 2, 85,431.49 as route navigation charges. As per the documents, the charges were for the Indian Air Force aircrafts (IAF) which were used by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits to foreign nations. The response received by the RTI shows that charges were made for the IAF aircrafts used by PM Modi during his stopover in Lahore following his visits to Russia, Afghanistan, Iran and Qatar.

The RTI application filed by an activist Commodore (Retd) Lokesh Batra shows that the Indian Air Force aircrafts were used for Prime Minister’s visits to 11 foreign nations which included Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Qatar, Australia, Pakistan, Russia, Iran, Fiji and Singapore till June 2016. For this, records accessed under the RTI Act from the Indian High Commission in Pakistan show that a bill of Rs 1.49 lakh was issued as route navigation charge. Recalling the reports when PM Modi made an unexpected stop in Pakistan while he was on his way back home following a trip to Afghanistan after he concluded a 2-day trip in Russia, he was received with a warm hug from then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif at the tarmac of the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

Reports suggest that normally the Indian Air Force aircrafts are hired for the foreign visits of VVIPs like the President of India, Vice President or Prime Minister. For all the trips made by the IAF aircrafts, the national carrier sends bills which are paid by the Ministry of External Affairs. The bills include the refuelling charges, ground handling charges, air port charges, hotel stay, catering, mobile services, and many more.

During his sudden meeting with Nawaz Sharif, PM Modi was given a red carpet welcome as his Indian Air Force Boeing 737 plane touched down. Following the landing, the two Prime Ministers took a helicopter to Sharif’s Raiwind palatial residence on the outskirts of Lahore to attend the birthday celebrations of Nawaz Sharif. The RTI document shows that a bill the India was billed Rs 77,215 as route navigation charges by Pakistani authorities when PM Modi used an IAF aircraft to visit Iran in May 2016. Just a month later, during PM Modi’s visit to Qatar in June 2016, India was billed Rs 59,215. For both his visits he used Pakistan’s air space.

A report by PTI suggests that the records were the part of response collected from various missions of India on the expenditure incurred on the visits of Modi on IAF aircraft between 2014 and 2016. The data states that a total sum of Rs 2 crore has been spent by the MEA following the use of IAF aircrafts by the Prime Minister during his foreign visits.