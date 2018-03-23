A few months after India had test fired its powerful missile, Agni-V ICBM, it has been found that China has sold an advanced missile tracking system to Pakistan. Apart from tracking any missile in the air, the system also has high-performance telescopes with laser ranger, cameras and infrared detector. The following trade has made China the first country to provide Pakistan with highly sensitive military equipment.

In what could be perceived as a move to cripple India’s one of the most powerful missile, Agni-V ICBM, it has been found that Pakistan has recently obtained an optical missile tracking and measurement system from none other than its closest friend, China. The reports of China selling a powerful tracking system to Pakistan were also confirmed by Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). However, the cost at which Pakistan bought the system is still kept under the wraps. According to a report by South China Morning Post, the buyer of the system, Pakistan has already deployed it at a firing range. Pakistan is said to be using the system for testing and developing its new missiles.

As per the experts, the tracking system which has recently been obtained by Pakistan is said t be extremely crucial in testing missiles. Apart from tracking any missile in the air, the system also has high-performance telescopes with laser ranger, cameras, an infrared detector and centralised computer system. Chinese manufactured device is also capable of recording high definition images of the missiles. The system also claims to enhance the information of the flight plan of the missile by providing high quality of visuals.

Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) further claimed that China is the first country to provide Pakistan with highly sensitive military equipment. The reports of Pakistan procuring sensitive military equipment from China surfaced a few months after India test fired its powerful Agni-V ICBM, with the range of over 5000 kilometres. The following missile by India is said to be capable of destroying Beijing and Shanghai. The information about Pakistan getting ready for war came in just a few hours after India test-fired its supersonic cruise missile BrahMos from Rajasthan’s Pokhran test range

