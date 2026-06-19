PARADOX: Award-Winning Short Film Challenges the Boundaries of Reality and Consciousness

New Delhi [India], June 18: A thought-provoking new voice in independent cinema is gaining global attention titled PARADOX, a short film by Preetham Tiwari that dares to question the very fabric of reality. Blending philosophical depth with striking visual storytelling, PARADOX invites viewers into a world where the lines between waking life and dreams dissolve into an infinite loop of perception and existence.

At its core, PARADOX is more than a film—it is an immersive experience designed to provoke inquiry and contemplation. Rooted in ancient wisdom and Eastern philosophy, the narrative draws inspiration from revered texts such as the Upanishads, Yoga Vasishta, Bhagavad Gita, and Tripura Rahasya, along with the teachings of Lao Tzu. These traditions collectively point toward a deeper truth—one that transcends the dualities experienced during waking and dreaming states. Through this lens, Preetham Tiwari crafts a narrative that encourages audiences to question the nature of consciousness itself.

The film’s structure reflects this philosophy through an intricate, infinite loop. The end of one dream seamlessly transitions into another waking state, only to reveal that this “reality” itself is part of someone else’s dream. This cyclical pattern continues endlessly, dissolving conventional notions of beginnings and endings, and leaving the viewer suspended in a paradoxical space where reality itself becomes fluid and uncertain.

PARADOX is a labor of passion and precision, with Preetham Tiwari taking on multiple creative roles, including writing, direction, editing, and visual effects (VFX). This holistic involvement has allowed for a cohesive artistic vision, ensuring that every frame contributes meaningfully to the film’s philosophical exploration.

The project also benefited from collaboration with a talented team of professionals whose expertise elevated the film to a global standard. The cast features Kalesh Ramanand, whose performance brings emotional depth to the film’s abstract themes. Cinematography by Eswaran Thangavel captures the film’s layered realities with visual elegance, while the music and sound design by Sterlin Nithya enhance the immersive, almost meditative atmosphere that defines PARADOX.

The film’s unique concept and execution have resonated strongly with international audiences and critics alike. To date, PARADOX has won more than 20 awards across film festivals in over 15 countries, marking it as a standout work in the global short film circuit. Its success underscores a growing appetite for cinema that challenges perception and engages with deeper philosophical questions.

50 official selections / 24 awards across 17 countries. Key honors include:

·Best Director (Preetham Tiwari) – Art Film Awards, Future of Film Awards, plus multiple honorable mentions

·Best Micro Short Film – Hollywood Gold Awards, Gold Award (Milan Film Festival), Paris Film Awards, and over a dozen more

·Best Super Short Film – Paris Film Awards, Honorable Mention (London Film Awards)

·Best Thriller Short – Goldstar Movie Awards

·Best Mystery Short – Honorable Mention (INDIE Short Awards), Nomination (INDIEX Hollywood)

·Best Concept – Nominee, FFTG Awards New York

·Best Editing – Onyko Film Awards

·Best Production – Silver Mask Film Festival

·Best Cinematography – Finalist, Canadian Cinematography Awards

·Best Sound Design – Silver Award (ISA Awards Hollywood)

·Additional: Best Short Film, Best Silent Film, Best Story

Beyond PARADOX, Preetham Tiwari has an extensive body of work, having contributed as writer, editor, director, and VFX artist on more than 10 short films. This diverse experience has helped refine a distinctive storytelling voice—one that merges technical skill with conceptual depth.

Building on this momentum, Preetham Tiwari has also completed a full-length feature film script intended for Hollywood production. This project falls within the suspense, horror, and thriller genres and is currently in a production-ready state. The script underwent a rigorous development process, taking nearly five months to complete, followed by an additional eight months of review and restructuring to meet international standards.

A significant milestone in this journey was the opportunity to have the script reviewed by Oscar-winning Hollywood producer Steve Longi. With his expert guidance, the screenplay was refined and elevated, positioning it as a compelling project for global audiences. Steve, best known for producing Hacksaw Ridge, has over two decades of experience and has collaborated with acclaimed actors such as Robert Downey Jr., Sigourney Weaver, Rooney Mara, Whoopi Goldberg, Kat Dennings, Zach Galifianakis, Rebel Wilson, Anton Yelchin, and Ray Liotta. His insights and mentorship have been deeply inspirational in shaping Preetham Tiwari’s creative path.

The filmmaker is now actively seeking producers interested in developing a moderate-budget suspense/horror/thriller feature in Hollywood. With a proven track record of award-winning storytelling and a production-ready script shaped by industry expertise, this project presents a promising opportunity for collaboration.

Ultimately, PARADOX stands as a testament to the power of cinema to explore profound questions about existence, perception, and reality. It is not merely a film to be watched, but an experience to be felt—one that lingers in the mind, encouraging viewers to reflect on the infinite loop of existence itself.

For inquiries, collaborations, or production opportunities, interested parties are encouraged to connect and explore the possibilities of bringing this unique cinematic vision to a wider audience.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)