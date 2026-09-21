LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Param Hospital Installs New Johnson & Johnson Robotic Surgical System

Param Hospital Installs New Johnson & Johnson Robotic Surgical System

Param Hospital Installs New Johnson & Johnson Robotic Surgical System

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-21 12:54 IST

Advanced technology to enable greater precision and control during surgeries

You Might Be Interested In

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 21: A new advanced robotic surgical system from Johnson & Johnson has been installed at Param Hospital, located in Punagam, under the leadership of Dr. Bharat Sutaria. The new system will assist surgeons in performing complex surgeries and procedures requiring a high degree of precision, providing them with better control and accuracy during surgical procedures.

During a press conference organised in this regard, Dr. Bharat Sutaria said that the new robotic system uses technology that provides real-time data and necessary information during surgery. This can assist surgeons in making decisions and performing surgical procedures with greater precision. The robot does not replace the surgeon; rather, it further enhances the surgeon’s skills and control through technology.

Param Hospital Installs New Johnson & Johnson Robotic Surgical System

Robotic surgery can be used particularly for procedures that require a high level of precision, controlled movement, and access to the internal areas of the knee. The motion sensors and controlled movement technology integrated into the system help surgeons perform surgical procedures with greater precision while keeping the surrounding tissues as safe as possible. This robotic technology can be particularly useful in treating complex wear and tear in the knee that may occur following old fractures or fractures involving significant damage.

According to the hospital, the new system may offer potential benefits to patients during surgery, including smaller incisions, less blood loss, reduced pain, and faster recovery. In this context, robotic surgery can prove to be a significant benefit for patients undergoing operations.

Although Param Hospital already had a robotic surgical system, another system has now been added. This additional system has been installed with the objective of meeting the growing need for surgeries and making robotic surgery facilities available to more patients. The new system is also expected to increase the availability of robotic surgery and support surgical planning.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Param Hospital Installs New Johnson & Johnson Robotic Surgical System
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

TMC Name And Symbol Row: Supreme Court Agrees To List Mamata Banerjee’s Plea Challenging ECI Order

How Will EVs Grow If No Adequate Charging Stations? Supreme Court’s Big Question to Govt

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 400 Points As Crude Cools, Nifty Holds Above 23,360

NAMO SAMVEDANA DIWAS: SVNM Trust’s Commitment to 200 Free Eye Surgeries on the Occasion of the 76th Birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

‘Papa Bol’: Delhi Teen’s Joke Turns Deadly As 18-Year-Old Friend Is Stabbed To Death In Naraina

LATEST NEWS

Ameesha Patel Questions Bollywood’s Expensive Entourage Culture: ‘Bigger Than Their Day 1 Collection’

Suchika Tariyal Asian Games 2026 Controversy: Why India Paid $1,000 to Protest a Draw Verdict Before MMA Bronze Medal | Explained

Param Hospital Installs New Johnson & Johnson Robotic Surgical System

10 Class 9 Girls’ Braids Mysteriously Cut In Sleep At Andhra Pradesh Girls Hostel, Outsider Or Fellow Students?

Gulshan Grover Was More Than Bollywood’s Favourite Villain: The International Roles That Changed His Image

How Do Topical Hair Growth Treatments Work?

Jaden Newman Viral MMS Leak Row: What Happened After Her Private Videos Surfaced Online?

How the Tata Punch Combines Compact Dimensions with SUV Practicality

Watch Video: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Visit Sacred Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati in Mumbai, Seek Blessing Ahead of IND vs WI Home Series

Maggots In School Kitchen, Classes In Mud Rooms: How Inspection Exposed Udaipur Tribal Schools’ Grim Reality

Param Hospital Installs New Johnson & Johnson Robotic Surgical System

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Param Hospital Installs New Johnson & Johnson Robotic Surgical System

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Param Hospital Installs New Johnson & Johnson Robotic Surgical System
Param Hospital Installs New Johnson & Johnson Robotic Surgical System
Param Hospital Installs New Johnson & Johnson Robotic Surgical System
Param Hospital Installs New Johnson & Johnson Robotic Surgical System
Param Hospital Installs New Johnson & Johnson Robotic Surgical System

QUICK LINKS