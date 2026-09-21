Param Hospital Installs New Johnson & Johnson Robotic Surgical System

Advanced technology to enable greater precision and control during surgeries

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 21: A new advanced robotic surgical system from Johnson & Johnson has been installed at Param Hospital, located in Punagam, under the leadership of Dr. Bharat Sutaria. The new system will assist surgeons in performing complex surgeries and procedures requiring a high degree of precision, providing them with better control and accuracy during surgical procedures.

During a press conference organised in this regard, Dr. Bharat Sutaria said that the new robotic system uses technology that provides real-time data and necessary information during surgery. This can assist surgeons in making decisions and performing surgical procedures with greater precision. The robot does not replace the surgeon; rather, it further enhances the surgeon’s skills and control through technology.

Robotic surgery can be used particularly for procedures that require a high level of precision, controlled movement, and access to the internal areas of the knee. The motion sensors and controlled movement technology integrated into the system help surgeons perform surgical procedures with greater precision while keeping the surrounding tissues as safe as possible. This robotic technology can be particularly useful in treating complex wear and tear in the knee that may occur following old fractures or fractures involving significant damage.

According to the hospital, the new system may offer potential benefits to patients during surgery, including smaller incisions, less blood loss, reduced pain, and faster recovery. In this context, robotic surgery can prove to be a significant benefit for patients undergoing operations.

Although Param Hospital already had a robotic surgical system, another system has now been added. This additional system has been installed with the objective of meeting the growing need for surgeries and making robotic surgery facilities available to more patients. The new system is also expected to increase the availability of robotic surgery and support surgical planning.