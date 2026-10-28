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Home > Business News > Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat

Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat

Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-28 19:37 IST

New Delhi [India], October 28: Parijat Industries, a leading Indian agrochemical company with a growing multinational presence, has launched Context, a post-emergent herbicide formulated with Fluroxypyr and Metribuzin to effectively manage broadleaf weeds in wheat. Featuring a patented technology platform and combining two complementary modes of action, Context is designed to address evolving weed-management challenges and support effective weed control in wheat cultivation.

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Introduced for the Rabi 2026 season, Context will target major wheat-growing markets, particularly Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, among other key wheat-producing regions. The launch underscores Parijat Industries’ commitment to delivering differentiated crop-protection solutions that combine product innovation with practical, field-level requirements.

Driving Farmer Value Through Innovation

Commenting on the launch, Uday Raj Anand, CEO –Domestic Business, Parijat Industries, said: “Innovation creates lasting value when it addresses real challenges faced by farmers. With Context, we are strengthening our wheat herbicide portfolio with a differentiated solution designed to tackle challenging broadleaf weeds and address evolving weed-management needs. Our strategy goes beyond product introductions; it focuses on combining innovation, effective market execution and farmer-centric engagement to help protect crop potential and improve productivity. Context reinforces our commitment to delivering relevant, reliable and innovative crop-protection solutions that create meaningful value for Indian agriculture.”

Addressing the Evolving Weed Spectrum in Wheat

Sharing the strategic perspective behind the launch, Surender Agarwal, Head – Strategic Marketing, Parijat Industries, said: “Weed management in wheat is evolving, and our solutions must evolve with it. While the adoption of pre-emergence herbicides has helped manage Phalaris minor in many wheat-growing areas, challenging broadleaf weeds such as Chenopodium album, Rumex species, Coronopus species and Solanum nigrum continue to pose significant challenges in several fields. These weeds compete with wheat for essential resources, including moisture, nutrients and sunlight, potentially compromising crop growth and grain yield.

At Parijat, our approach to innovation begins with understanding these field-level challenges and translating them into effective, farmer-oriented solutions. Context reflects this approach by combining two active ingredients with different modes of action to support the management of challenging broadleaf weeds in wheat.”

Dual-Action Technology for Effective Weed Management

Context combines Fluroxypyr, a synthetic auxin herbicide (HRAC Group 4), with Metribuzin, a photosystem II inhibitor (HRAC Group 5). This combination brings together two distinct herbicidal mechanisms to support broadleaf weed management in wheat.

Multi-location field trials conducted at selected locations across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh demonstrated promising weed-control performance when the product was applied at the recommended stage and dose.

The pre-mixed formulation eliminates the need for farmers to mix the two active ingredients separately, simplifying product preparation and helping reduce on-farm handling complexity and repeated sprays. Timely application, in accordance with approved label directions and local recommendations, remains essential for achieving optimal results.

Strengthening Parijat’s Wheat Crop-Protection Portfolio

Context will be available through Parijat Industries’ authorised dealer and retailer network across key wheat-growing markets. With this launch, the company aims to strengthen its presence in the wheat herbicide segment and offer farmers a differentiated solution for managing challenging broadleaf weeds as part of an integrated weed-management programme.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat
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Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat

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Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat
Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat
Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat
Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat
Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat

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