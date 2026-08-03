Park Medi World Profit Soars 35%: Is Its Biggest Hospital Expansion About To Drive Next Rally?

Park Medi World Ltd began FY27 with a solid earnings spurt and kicked off what it called one of the biggest hospital expansions undertaken in the company. Healthcare provider registered solid gains in profit for the quarter and declared yet another significant acquisition to exhibit confidence in its earnings results and growth prospects for the coming times.

Shares of the company remained in focus on Monday. Shares of Park Medi World were up 0.53% at Rs 294.20 around 11.54 am. The stock has an intraday high of Rs 302.80, close to a 52-week high of Rs 305. The market capitalisation is Rs 12,710 crore.

Strong Quarterly Earnings Growth

Park Medi World reported an operating revenue of Rs 475.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, up 19% y-o-y.

EBITDA grew 20% to Rs 126.1 crore in the June quarter and EBITDA margin expanded by 0.2 percentage point to 26.5%. But the good news continued at the bottom line. Net profit rose 35 per cent year-on-year to Rs 88.6 crore and net profit margin improved by 2.2 percentage points to 18.6 per cent. That suggests the company has been able to grow profits even as it spends aggressively on expansion. EPS surged to 2.05 from 1.70 a year ago.

The company also pointed out its strong balance sheet with just ₹25.6 crore of term debt and close to ₹300 crore of fixed deposits, which enables it to chase further growth.

The Bigger Story Is Expansion, Not Earnings

The quarterly numbers were impressive, but perhaps even more eye-popping was the company’s longer-term strategy.

Park Medi World also announced on the same day its acquisition of Mehar Hospital at Zirakpur for Rs 107 crore in a definitive agreement. The multi-speciality hospital with over 150 beds will bolster the group’s presence in the Chandigarh Tricity region and is likely to start operations under Park’s network in November 2026.

The purchase follows a string of growth initiatives announced already this year.

Earlier this April, the company had commissioned its largest greenfield hospital of 350 beds in Panchkula. In May, it signed a deal to acquire The Medicity Hospital, Rudrapur, for ₹177 crore, with that facility becoming operational on August 2. It has also given the nod for the expansion of 100 premium beds at its flagship hospital, Palam Vihar in Gurugram, under the brand “Park Platinum”.

Largest Capacity Addition in the Company’s History

The projects collectively represent an unprecedented growth phase for the hospital chain.

Park Medi World is planning to add 1,490 beds in the calendar year 2026, which would represent about 46% growth over its 2025 capacity of 3,250 beds. It said it would be the largest capacity addition completed in any 12-month period in the company’s history.

Patient volumes continued to grow, although occupancy did moderate to 55.6% during the quarter as newly commissioned hospitals continue to ramp up. Total patients increased 17%, with outpatient and inpatient patients both up double digits, indicating demand remains healthy as newer facilities come online.

Management Sees Opportunity In The long term

Chairman Dr Ajit Gupta and Managing Director Dr Ankit Gupta said the company has posted robust earnings while executing its biggest-ever expansion programme.

Management said the immediate focus would be the integration of newly acquired hospitals, improving utilisation at recently launched facilities and maintaining profitability while further expanding access to affordable healthcare.

Park Medi World’s latest results suggest that investors may focus more on the efficiency of its ambitious expansion, which drives sustained revenue and profit growth, rather than just on quarterly earnings, especially with multiple hospitals integrated and more facilities set to open in the coming months.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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