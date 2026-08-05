Park Medi World Stock Gains Attention After Strong Q1; Is Its Expansion Strategy Paying Off?

Shares of Park Medi World closed slightly up on Wednesday as investors factored in the company’s strong results for the June quarter and its aggressive expansion plans. The stock closed the day at ₹285, up 0.37 per cent. The stock opened at Rs 283.95 and registered an intraday high and low of Rs 289.95 and Rs 282.05, respectively.

In a recent report, Emkay Global has maintained the ‘Buy’ rating on the hospital operator and raised the target price to ₹375 from ₹350. The broking believes that the company’s focus on profitable growth, disciplined expansion and improving patient mix can help maintain the momentum in earnings over the coming years.

Business Momentum Holds Steady in June Quarter

Park Medi World started FY27 with a solid performance. The operational performance was quite healthy and the revenue growth is 19% YoY at 475.7 crore, whereas the EBITDA has grown 20%. Whereas the net profit has grown 31% YoY to 82.5 crore because of higher operational leverage as well as lower interest costs owing to debt reduction. Overall the message was that the company has been able to increase the profitability whilst also adding new capacity for its hospitals, which have some drag on the margins for some initial period of time.

The Continued Expansion of Bedrock

The company has been steadily growing its footprint and this remains its biggest strength, Emkay said. It has also increased its footprint in the Punjab Tricity region with the acquisition of a hospital in Zirakpur, where it already runs a facility in Mohali.

This is besides the scaling up of newly added hospitals in Panchkula, Rudrapur and Agra. The company is also looking to add significant bed capacity over the next two years, which should aid future revenue growth. Park Medi World has a history of acquiring hospitals, successfully integrating them and improving their performance over time, says the brokerage.

Higher Realisations Could Help Growth

Another positive trigger, as per the report, is the revision in the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) reimbursement rates. This, along with a better mix of high-value treatments, should result in a better average revenue per occupied bed in coming quarters.

Management has guided a healthy increase of 24% revenue, 19% EBITDA and 39% profit over FY27. This gives some comfort that demand growth and capacity additions should largely take care of the earnings.

Why Brokerage Is Still Bullish

Emkay expects the company to deliver revenue CAGR close to 25% between FY26 and FY29, led by ~1,800 additional beds, continued acquisitions and a growing share of complex medical procedures.

The brokerage also pointed out Park MediWorld’s healthy balance sheet, improving cash generation, and relatively low capital expenditure per bed as factors that can support long-term growth. The strengths led it to reiterate its positive view on the stock while raising its target price to ₹375.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)