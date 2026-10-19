Parul University Goa Marks Navratri with a Celebration of Culture, Tradition and Togetherness

Quepem (Goa) [India], October 19: Showcasing the richness of culture at one campus, Parul University Goa celebrated this year’s Navratri while celebrating the traditions of India through a night of colorful Garba and cultural performances, with over 1000+ students participating in the festivities. Navrang – A Symphony of Culture, symbolized the glory of cultures which made Navratri a real celebration of cultural expression, music and dance. With the theme of Navrang being the central point of the festival, the celebrations emphasized the rich culture of India and the traditions which make people united. Every color had its own meaning and showed a different cultural expression, whereas Garba, with its rhythmic dance moves, symbolized the common happiness of the festival.

Dr. Ramesh B. Tawadkar, Honorable Minister and MLA of the Canacona Constituency, honored the event with his presence, as he joined Garba Raas adding to the festive mood. The gathering highlighted the meeting of various cultures, representing the essence of Navratri in true sense. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Tawadkar said, “Festivals like Navratri reflect the beauty of India’s cultural diversity and the traditions that connect us across generations. Celebrations like Navrang help keep these traditions alive while bringing people together through folk music, authentic dance and a shared sense of belonging. It is heartening to see young people embracing our cultural heritage with such enthusiasm and pride.”

Commenting on the significance of cultural celebrations in the education process, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University Goa, noted that, “Education is not just about what the students learn inside the classroom, but also about the experience which the students receive through their traditions, their cultures, and the way they make connections with people. Cultural events such as Navrang give them that experience and let them create memories of our heritage.”

Sharing their thoughts of the event, one of the students, Ms. Maahi Baria remarked, “Navrang was an amazing experience and it was filled with energy, music, and enthusiasm. It truly made the whole event unforgettable.” Another student, Mr. Shriyansh Narvekar expressed, “This event is the first time I’ve witnessed something so unique while seeing students from different backgrounds enjoying the same culture. This event helped us experience the real culture of Navratri.”

Celebrating cultural experiences as a means to unite people and preserve traditions, Parul University Goa organized “Navrang – A Symphony of Culture”. The event was an example of how the university aims at creating experiences that promote cultural awareness and unity. The celebration concluded as a tribute to the many colours of Indian heritage, with Garba, music and cultural expression bringing the spirit of Navratri to life.