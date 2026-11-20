Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 20: Parul University has made a giant leap in the global academic arena by securing a placement in the 401- 500 band worldwide in the Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings (ISR) 2027, rising from the 501 – 600 band. This improvement is proof of the University’s growing emphasis on interdisciplinary research and its commitment to encouraging collaboration across a broad spectrum of scientific disciplines.

The Interdisciplinary Science Rankings, from Times Higher Education, in partnership with Schmidt Science Fellows, highlight universities that push research beyond the normal academic fences. Instead of ranking institutions by specific subjects, ISR measures how institutions can bring together different fields to address complex scientific questions and generate solutions with greater social impact.

The ranking evaluates universities on several criteria such as the amount of research funding, infrastructure, institutional support, high-impact scientific publications and the real-world impact of interdisciplinary research.It focuses on the importance of creating academic spaces for interdisciplinary interactions, exchange of knowledge and advancement in scientific research.

The progress made by Parul University in this edition is a reflection of the growing interdisciplinary research ecosystem where faculties from engineering, medicine, pharmacy and applied sciences collaborate to come up with innovative solutions to the contemporary challenges. By facilitating knowledge exchange and interdisciplinary research initiatives, the University continues to strengthen its research capabilities and contribute to scientific advancements with meaningful societal applications.

Talking about the achievement Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President, Parul University, said

“Research only becomes meaningful when knowledge from different disciplines is combined to address challenges that no single discipline can solve alone. At Parul University, we believe in creating an environment where collaboration, innovation and the exchange of ideas fuel scientific advancement. Such recognition inspires us to continue building our research ecosystem and creating opportunities for impactful discoveries that benefit society.”

This development further consolidates the commitment of Parul University toward creating a research-oriented academic environment connecting diverse areas of knowledge with emerging global needs. The improved position in the THE Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2027 is another step in its continued efforts to grow its international academic presence and enhance its contribution to collaborative scientific research.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)