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Home > Business News > Parul University Secures Prestigious PLATINUM+ Band, Ranked Among India’s Top 10 Institutions in OBE Rankings 2026

Parul University Secures Prestigious PLATINUM+ Band, Ranked Among India’s Top 10 Institutions in OBE Rankings 2026

Parul University Secures Prestigious PLATINUM+ Band, Ranked Among India’s Top 10 Institutions in OBE Rankings 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-08 18:49 IST

Parul University has been recognized as one of India’s Top 10 Higher Education Institutions in the Outcome-Based Education (OBE) Rankings 2026 , securing the most esteemed PLATINUM+ Band , the highest category of recognition given for excellence in implementing  Outcome-Based Education. This achievement marks an important national milestone and reaffirms the university’s dedication towards delivering quality education using learner focused academic practices, along with measurable student outcomes.

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Parul University Secures Prestigious PLATINUM+ Band, Ranked Among India’s Top 10 Institutions in OBE Rankings 2026

The recognition carries added significance because the OBE Rankings 2026 followed a very selective evaluation process, and the rankings were published only for those institutions that successfully met the set performance benchmarks. From the institutions evaluated across the country, only 87 Higher Education Institutions made it into the final published rankings , and only 10 institutions (11.5%) got the well known PLATINUM+ Band   positioning Parul University among the country’s foremost institutions for academic excellence and outcome-based education.

Parul University Secures Prestigious PLATINUM+ Band, Ranked Among India’s Top 10 Institutions in OBE Rankings 2026

The published institutions were then recognized across the PLATINUM+(10 institutions)PLATINUM(16 institutions)TITANIUM+(31 institutions)TITANIUM(16 institutions), and DIAMOND+(14 institutions) categories, reinforcing the national distinction associated with the highest band and the distinction achieved by Parul university.

The recognition reflects Parul University’s continued dedication toward Outcome-Based Education by building a student-centric learning space that emphasizes practical learnings, industry exposure,innovation in an interdisciplinary way and continuous assessment of student outcomes. Aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the university focuses on preparing students with the right knowledge, skills, abilities, and real-world competencies, so they can succeed in their careers and also contribute in a meaningful manner to the society.

Parul University Secures Prestigious PLATINUM+ Band, Ranked Among India’s Top 10 Institutions in OBE Rankings 2026

Over the years, Parul University has strengthened its position as a multidisciplinary institution by weaving academic excellence with research, innovation, engagement with industry and community impact. The university’s focus on experiential learning, cross- disciplinary education, entrepreneurship, and ongoing curriculum upgrades, has helped it build an academic climate where students are empowered to take what they learn in the classroom and turn it into outcomes that actually matter in the real world.

Parul University Secures Prestigious PLATINUM+ Band, Ranked Among India’s Top 10 Institutions in OBE Rankings 2026

Speaking on this achievement, Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President, Parul University said, “This recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to shaping an education system where learning is assessed not only through academic achievement but also through the competencies, values, and practical abilities our students build across their academic journey. Outcome Based Education helps us prepare graduates who are novel, industry-ready, socially responsible, and ready to contribute meaningfully to society. This milestone belongs to our faculty, students, researchers, alumni, industry partners, and every stakeholder who continues to strengthen the culture of excellence at Parul University.”

As higher education embraces outcome driven quality frameworks, Parul University remains committed to delivering transformative education that grows innovation, supports lifelong learning, cultivates ethical leadership, and keeps student success measurable. This National recognition adds strength to the university’s broader vision, where globally competent professionals are shaped who can handle changing demands from industrial society, and the knowledge economy.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Parul University Secures Prestigious PLATINUM+ Band, Ranked Among India’s Top 10 Institutions in OBE Rankings 2026
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Parul University Secures Prestigious PLATINUM+ Band, Ranked Among India’s Top 10 Institutions in OBE Rankings 2026

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Parul University Secures Prestigious PLATINUM+ Band, Ranked Among India’s Top 10 Institutions in OBE Rankings 2026
Parul University Secures Prestigious PLATINUM+ Band, Ranked Among India’s Top 10 Institutions in OBE Rankings 2026
Parul University Secures Prestigious PLATINUM+ Band, Ranked Among India’s Top 10 Institutions in OBE Rankings 2026
Parul University Secures Prestigious PLATINUM+ Band, Ranked Among India’s Top 10 Institutions in OBE Rankings 2026

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