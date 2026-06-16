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Home > Business News > Parul University’s Vice President and Medical Director Dr. Geetika Madan Patel Highlights The Need for Holistic Stroke Rehabilitation in India

Parul University’s Vice President and Medical Director Dr. Geetika Madan Patel Highlights The Need for Holistic Stroke Rehabilitation in India

Parul University’s Vice President and Medical Director Dr. Geetika Madan Patel Highlights The Need for Holistic Stroke Rehabilitation in India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-16 20:05 IST

Parul University continues its commitment, for patient centered healthcare and rehabilitation medical practices, through thought leadership, more advanced treatment options and community focused healthcare programs. With that in mind, Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President of Parul University, recently shared her perspective on how stroke care is changing and how rehabilitation fits in. She did it via an initiative titled “Stroke Care Beyond the Emergency Room”, which was published in Healthcare Horizons magazine.

The initiative leans into the rising need for a more integrated, patient-centered approach to stroke care in India, and argues that good treatment goes beyond just emergency medical intervention. It points out long term rehabilitation, neurological recovery, plus physiotherapy, and then the emotional support side as well. There’s also this emphasis on multidisciplinary treatment models, where multiple kinds of specialists work together so patients can slowly regain independence and ultimately improve their quality of life after the stroke , not only for the first hours or days but for the latter too.

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From her background in healthcare leadership, Dr. Geetika Patel stressed that rehabilitation should be within reach and that care should feel human, like a compassionate framework that blends clinical excellence with a more holistic healing approach. Under her direction, Parul Sevashram Hospital keeps refining its advanced rehab services, and also pushing community based healthcare efforts, so patients can recover better and sooner, in a way that actually holds up.

Parul University’s Vice President and Medical Director Dr. Geetika Madan Patel Highlights The Need for Holistic Stroke Rehabilitation in India

Under the guidance of Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Parul Sevashram Hospital and Parul Ayurved Hospital keep strengthening their rehab-oriented healthcare ecosystem with integrative treatment models, patient-centric recovery programmes and more accessible rehabilitation support services. The institution’s dedication to restorative healthcare has, somehow, also been recognized nationally through the “Excellence in Stroke Rehabilitation Services” award, which it received at the National Stroke Conclave 2026. This recognition points to its contribution toward holistic and long-term stroke recovery practices.

Speaking on the importance of rehabilitation focused health care systems, Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President and Medical Director of Parul University, said “Stroke recovery is not limited to emergency response alone. True recovery requires continuity of care, rehabilitation support, emotional resilience, and equal access to healthcare services. Our focus has always been to build healthcare ecosystems that treat patients with both medical expertise and human compassion.”

Through thought leadership,initiatives such as Stroke Rehabilitation and ongoing advancements in patient-care practices, Parul University and Parul Sevashram Hospital keep helping reinforce India’s healthcare ecosystem, with a clear focus on accessibility, rehabilitation, and more holistic wellbeing.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Parul University’s Vice President and Medical Director Dr. Geetika Madan Patel Highlights The Need for Holistic Stroke Rehabilitation in India
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Parul University’s Vice President and Medical Director Dr. Geetika Madan Patel Highlights The Need for Holistic Stroke Rehabilitation in India

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Parul University’s Vice President and Medical Director Dr. Geetika Madan Patel Highlights The Need for Holistic Stroke Rehabilitation in India
Parul University’s Vice President and Medical Director Dr. Geetika Madan Patel Highlights The Need for Holistic Stroke Rehabilitation in India
Parul University’s Vice President and Medical Director Dr. Geetika Madan Patel Highlights The Need for Holistic Stroke Rehabilitation in India
Parul University’s Vice President and Medical Director Dr. Geetika Madan Patel Highlights The Need for Holistic Stroke Rehabilitation in India

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