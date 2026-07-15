Patanjali Foods Shares Plunge 15%, Hit 52-Week Low: What’s Triggering The Sharp Sell-Off?

Shares of Patanjali Foods continued to be under intense selling pressure on Wednesday, July 15, posting losses for the third consecutive day and hitting a new 52-week low. The sharp drop was on the back of unusual trading activity and large block deals. Later in the day the company issued a clarification, saying that there were no undisclosed developments that could have caused the fall.

The stock settled the day at Rs 347.90, down 14.64 per cent, after touching an intraday low of Rs 328.20, its lowest level in the past one year. The share at one point in the day had crashed as much as 17.1 per cent.

There was much more trading than normal, with volumes estimated at nearly six times the average for that time of session. The derivatives data pointed to fresh short positions as open interest rose even as the stock price fell.

Block Deals Worth Rs 195 Crore Approximately

Big block trades accompanied the stock’s sharp move. During the trading session, around 54.24 lakh shares, or nearly 1.5 per cent of the company’s equity, were sold through block deals, a CNBC-TV18 report said.

The average price of the deals was reportedly Rs 355 per share, bringing the total transaction value to about Rs 195 crore. The identities of sellers and buyers were not immediately disclosed.

Company Clarifies There Is No Undisclosed Trigger

The exchanges asked the company to explain after the plunge in its stock price.

In response, Patanjali Foods said that its operations are normal and that it does not have any unknown price-sensitive information or material event that has to be disclosed as per SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations. The company further added that it is in the practice of submitting all the requisite disclosures in a timely manner and not withholding any information that can influence the stock movement.

Strong Quarterly Numbers Earlier in the Year

This dip has come even when the company has reported strong earnings for the March quarter (January-March) of FY26. Patanjali Foods had reported a net profit of ₹524 crore during the January-March quarter (Q4FY26), up 46% from ₹359 crore posted during the same period in FY25. Its revenues from operations increased 17% to ₹11,217 crore, riding on robust growth from its edible oil and FMCG operations. However, rising costs of raw materials and packaging have continued to hurt its profit margins.

About Patanjali Foods

Patanjali Foods is one of India’s leading FMCG and edible oil companies. It boasts of well-known brands such as Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, Dant Kanti, Mahakosh and Sunrich in its portfolio. The company also has a wind power generation business besides consumer products.

Patanjali Foods had a market capitalisation of about Rs 37,834 crore as of 15 July 2026.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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