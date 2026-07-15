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Home > Business News > Patanjali Foods Stocks Crash: Panic Selling or Institutional Exit? Three Warning Signs Investors May Have Missed

Patanjali Foods Stocks Crash: Panic Selling or Institutional Exit? Three Warning Signs Investors May Have Missed

Patanjali Foods shares crashed nearly 15% to a 52-week low despite no material event. Here's what rising volumes, futures data, and technical charts reveal.

Patanjali Foods Stocks Crash: Panic Selling or Institutional Exit? Three Warning Signs Investors May Have Missed
Patanjali Foods Stocks Crash: Panic Selling or Institutional Exit? Three Warning Signs Investors May Have Missed

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-15 18:04 IST

The 15 per cent crash in Patanjali Foods share price on Wednesday was not just another disastrous day’s trading. The stock opened at Rs 407.50 and touched a high of Rs 408.75, but continued selling pressure brought it down to an intraday low of Rs 328.20. The stock on the BSE fell 14.64 per cent to close at Rs 347.90, with an almost Rs 6,500 crore loss in the firm’s market cap.

Later the company said there were no undisclosed material developments behind the sharp fall and that business operations continue as usual. But for traders, the trading story itself has become the bigger story.

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Long before the crash on Wednesday, there had been clear signs of trouble.

Selling Didn’t Start Today

The biggest clue was that the decline was not confined to a single trading session.

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Foods had been under pressure for the past two sessions and ended Wednesday on a third straight day of losses. That is usually seen as an indication of sustained selling, not as an emotional response to one piece of news.

The weakness was further confirmed by the stock falling to a new 52-week low of Rs 328.20, way below its 52-week high of Rs 653.93.

Also Read: Patanjali Foods Shares Plunge 15%, Hit 52-Week Low: What’s Triggering The Sharp Sell-Off?

Volumes Exploded As The Stock Crashed

The trading activity made investors even more cautious; if the price fall had raised eyebrows

More than 8.14 crore shares (814.23 lakh) were traded during the session and the total traded value was Rs 2,857.86 crore. The stock’s vwap was at Rs 350.99, indicating that the heavy selling was not confined to the opening or closing hours but was spread out over the course of the day.

Market participants said volumes were around six times normal levels, suggesting the sell-off was not driven solely by retail investors.

Block deals of around 54.24 lakh shares, or close to 1.5 per cent of the company’s equity, were seen in the market, CNBC-TV18 said. The average price for the transactions was around Rs 355, which translated into deals worth about Rs 195 crore.

Block deals are a common feature of the stock market but the timing, coinciding with one of the sharpest falls in recent months, has naturally become a talking point.

Futures Traders Turned More Bearish

Another piece of the puzzle was added to the derivatives market.

Futures data showed open interest rose as the share price fell, a combination that traders generally take as new short positions being built. In simple terms, the stock was expected to weaken further by more participants.

Derivatives data may not tell you why a stock is falling, but it often offers an early indication of how market sentiment is changing.

Charts Have Turned Decisively Weak

Technical traders say the stock has now moved below a key support area.

The fall confirmed a major consolidation breakdown on the daily chart, according to Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, as quoted by Economic Times. Patanjali Foods shares were down by 15% today, confirming a big breakdown of consolidation on the daily chart. The breakdown was coupled with a surge in volumes which added credence to the bearish move.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also broken lower and was moving sideways for a while, Shah said, adding that the indicator shows that bearish momentum is building. “The RSI, which had been moving sideways, has also broken down, indicating strengthening bearish momentum. The DI lines have widened, with DI- positioned well above DI+ on the ADX indicator, highlighting strong seller dominance. Additionally, the stock is trading significantly below the lower Bollinger Band, reflecting heightened selling pressure,” he said.

Clarification Ends One Debate, But Not Another

Patanjali Foods has maintained that it has made all required disclosures under SEBI regulations and that there are no undisclosed price-sensitive developments.

That might solve the regulatory question but does not explain why over three consecutive sessions investors rushed to exit the stock without any major corporate announcement.

Attention will likely turn to data on institutional trading, future disclosures of shareholdings, and the details of Wednesday’s block trades for now. But until then, the combination of a 14.64 per cent crash, a fresh 52-week low, trading of over Rs 2,850 crore, unusually high volumes, and rising bearish positions in futures suggests that market sentiment towards Patanjali Foods has turned sharply weak, even if the fundamentals of the company are unchanged.

Also Read: ‘No Material Event’, Says Patanjali Foods — But Does That Fully Explain the Stock’s Sharp Fall Today?

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Patanjali Foods Stocks Crash: Panic Selling or Institutional Exit? Three Warning Signs Investors May Have Missed
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Patanjali Foods Stocks Crash: Panic Selling or Institutional Exit? Three Warning Signs Investors May Have Missed
Patanjali Foods Stocks Crash: Panic Selling or Institutional Exit? Three Warning Signs Investors May Have Missed
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