Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved on Thursday announced its new venture into the dairy segment. The Haridwar-based company has targeted sales worth Rs 1,000 crore in the first two fiscal years from the dairy segment. Patanjali launched its own brand of milk and various other milk-based products like curd and cheese.

During the announcement of the new venture, Baba Ramdev said that the firm is planning to sell dairy products in tetra packs and assured the consumer that Patanjali dairy products will be Rs 2 cheaper than the products that are already being sold in the market.

Further explaining the operations of the company, a press release stated that on the first day of its trial run, Patanjali managed to procure over 4 lakh litres of cow milk in a single day. The billion dollar company has set up affiliations with around 56,000 retailers and vendors to sell their dairy products in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Rajasthan.

Apart from the dairy products, the Indian company also announced the launch of frozen vegetables which will be available very soon. Potato fingers or French fries, peas, sweet corn, mixed vegetables and aloo tikki headline the new range of products.

According to the press release, Patanjali will sell the frozen vegetables at half the price of what other retailers are selling.

Along with the dairy products and vegetables, the company further intends to sell packaged drinking water under the name of Divya Jal. It will be available in all packages from 250 ml to 20 litres.

Patanjali Ayurved is headquartered in Haridwar, Uttarakhand and has its registered office in New Delhi. According to CLSA and HSBC, it is the fastest growing FMCG company in the country. In 2015-16, Patanjali was valued at $30 billion and it declared its annual turnover at $1.5 billion in the subsequent fiscal year.

