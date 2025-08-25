Patel Retail IPO Buzzing: Massive Demand And Big Listing Premium Expected On August 26! Here Is Everything You Should Know

Patel Retail IPO Listing, Allotment Update

Did you apply for the Patel Retail IPO? Good news! The Patel Retail IPO has closed, and the allotment results were declared on August 22. If you were lucky enough to receive an allotment, you will see the shares credited to your account on August 25. Even if you did not get any shares, don’t worry — your refund will also be processed on the same date.

The biggest question now is: when will Patel Retail shares be listed on the stock market? The answer is August 26. This is the day when shareholders can finally buy or sell Patel Retail shares on the exchange.

Are you excited for the listing? Do you think Patel Retail shares have good prospects?

It is a pat on the back of the Patel Retail IPO that saw an overwhelming response of 95.69 times of the ₹243 crore offer. This has far surpassed any investors’ expectations as it is a clear indication that the company is heading in the right direction. Such high subscription rate highlights the importance of the coming listing and shows great interest of the market. The mint condition has received the high demand indicating the good expectation of investors, which gives an encouraging footing to the Patel Retail IPO. Such detailed attention puts the company in a good position to succeed in its listing, and its further growth in the coming times.

Patel Retail IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP)

Patel Retail’s IPO GMP is currently ₹48 per share.

This puts the expected listing price around ₹303, compared to the issue price of ₹255.

That means a potential premium of 18.82% on listing.

The GMP has fluctuated between ₹0 and ₹50 so far and is now near its peak.

Harshal Dasani (Business Head at INVasset PMS) notes that the IPO could list at ₹300–305 per share.

This suggests a possible listing gain of 18–20%, backed by strong market sentiment.

Patel Retail IPO Key Details

IPO subscription window: August 19 to August 21.

Structure: Fresh issue: ₹217.21 crore Offer for sale (OFS): ₹25.55 crore

Price band: ₹237 to ₹255 per share.

Lot size: 58 shares, with a minimum investment of ₹13,746.

Purpose of the issue: Repayment of certain corporate borrowings Funding working capital needs General corporate purposes



The Case Study Of Patel Retail

Considering an investment in Patel Retail? Here is what makes it interesting:

Patel Retail made its debut in 2008 with a single outlet in Ambernath, Maharashtra. Fast track to 2025, and the company now operates 43 stores, most importantly in suburbs of Thane and Raigad districts, under the brand name Patel’s R Mart.

The business model targets the tier-III cities and suburbs, a segment that is usually not targeted but is on the rise. They have a broad product mix that includes food, non-food essentials, general merchandise, and even clothes—essentially what families need in everyday life.

As a trader, you may closely monitor steady demand and growth potential in under-leveraged markets, and this retail chain may be able to give you all of that. The volume of its presence in the new destinations and the consistency in the number of stores are factors that make it a name to follow in Indian retailing.

