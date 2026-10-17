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Home > Business News > PATHVIK Launches to End Career Guesswork: Students Can Now Experience a Career Before They Choose It

PATHVIK Launches to End Career Guesswork: Students Can Now Experience a Career Before They Choose It

PATHVIK Launches to End Career Guesswork: Students Can Now Experience a Career Before They Choose It

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-17 19:21 IST

The Pathvik Core Team | From left to right: Rabi Mohanty, Mayank C., Ashish Srivastava (Co-founder), Abhishek Barik (Co-founder), and Aryan S.

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New Delhi [India], October 17: Most students choose a career the way they choose a film from a poster: on a glimpse, a rumour and a hopeful guess. PATHVIK, launched today, is built to change that. Under the tagline “Clarity before career,” the company offers structured, live programmes in which students explore real industries, take on real projects and learn directly from professionals who have done the work, before they commit years and money to a direction.

The promise is simple: experience your career before you choose it, and discover where you belong.

Choosing a career shouldn’t feel like guessing

Every year, millions of Indian students pick a stream, a degree or a first job with little idea of what the work looks like on an ordinary Tuesday. They rely on marks, family expectation, salary headlines and the advice of people who have never done the job. Many discover the mismatch only after the fees are paid and the years are spent.

PATHVIK starts from a different premise: a career decision should be tested, not assumed. Instead of another aptitude quiz or a one-hour counselling session, students get structured exposure to how industries actually work, who does what, and whether that work suits them.

Two programmes, one goal: an informed decision

PATHVIK launches with two live, mentor-led programmes. Both are built on the same Career Discovery & Industry Insights approach: students explore real industries, work on real projects and learn from professionals who have done the work. By the end, they know what fits them and can make a career decision with confidence, before committing to a direction.

  • Graduate Career Accelerator Program. For students and graduates who need to move from “I have a degree” to “I know where I’m going.” The programme sharpens direction, builds job-ready skills and connects participants to opportunities.
  • Consulting, Strategy & Product Mentorship Program. A focused programme for those drawn to consulting, strategy and product roles: fields that are widely admired but rarely explained. Participants learn how the work is done, practice on realistic problems and get guidance from people who have held these roles.

Every programme is guided by a network of industry mentors, supporters and advisors, and backed by placement opportunities, so the clarity students gain leads to a real next step.

Mentors who have done the work, and a path to placement

At the center of every PATHVIK programme is a network of industry mentors, supporters and advisors: practitioners who bring live context from their own careers rather than textbook theory. They review student work, explain how decisions are made inside real organizations and give honest feedback on fit.

The programmes are also backed by placement opportunities. Exploration is the starting point, not the finish line: students who find their direction get a route to act on it.

What the founders say

“Talent is rarely the problem. Direction is,” said Abhisek Barik, Co-founder, PATHVIK. “When a student works on a real project, alongside a mentor who has lived that career, something shifts. They stop guessing and start knowing. That clarity is what we are building, and placement is how we make sure it leads somewhere.”

“We ask an 18-year-old to make a decision that shapes the next 40 years, and we give them almost nothing real to base it on,” said Ashish Srivastava, Co-founder, PATHVIK. “No one would buy a house without walking through it. A career deserves at least that much. PATHVIK lets students walk through the work first, so the choice they make is truly theirs.”

For parents

PATHVIK is a structured, live, mentor-led programme that helps students explore career options, understand real work and make informed career decisions. Parents can expect:

  • Live sessions, not recorded videos. Students interact with mentors in real time and get their questions answered.
  • Real projects. Students produce work modelled on what professionals actually do, not classroom exercises.
  • Mentors with industry experience. Guidance comes from people who have worked in the fields students are exploring.
  • A clear outcome. The goal is an informed decision: which direction fits, which does not, and why.
  • A route forward. Programmes are backed by placement opportunities for students ready to take the next step.

Availability

Enrolment for PATHVIK’s programmes is open now. Students, graduates and parents can learn more and apply at https://pathvik.in/

About PATHVIK

PATHVIK is a career clarity company that helps students and graduates experience a career before they choose it. Through live, mentor-led programmes, real industry projects and placement-backed pathways, PATHVIK replaces career guesswork with informed decisions. Founded by Ashish Srivastava and Abhisek Barik, PATHVIK is built on a single belief: clarity before career.

Media contact

Media Partner- Hi Fuel Media

7042996081 www.hifuelmedia.com

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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PATHVIK Launches to End Career Guesswork: Students Can Now Experience a Career Before They Choose It
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PATHVIK Launches to End Career Guesswork: Students Can Now Experience a Career Before They Choose It

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PATHVIK Launches to End Career Guesswork: Students Can Now Experience a Career Before They Choose It
PATHVIK Launches to End Career Guesswork: Students Can Now Experience a Career Before They Choose It
PATHVIK Launches to End Career Guesswork: Students Can Now Experience a Career Before They Choose It
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