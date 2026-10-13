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Home > Business News > Pathways World School, Gurgaon Reaffirms Family Ownership and Commitment after PSG’s Exit from Pathways Group

Pathways World School, Gurgaon Reaffirms Family Ownership and Commitment after PSG’s Exit from Pathways Group

Pathways World School, Gurgaon Reaffirms Family Ownership and Commitment after PSG’s Exit from Pathways Group

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-13 16:59 IST

As Pathways School Gurgaon (PSG) Exits the Pathways fraternity, Pathways World School, Gurgaon (PWS) Reaffirm Founding Family Ownership and Commitment to the Pathways Legacy

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Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 13: Pathways World School, Gurgaon (PWS) today announced that following a recent transition, the Baliawas campus formerly known as Pathways School Gurgaon (PSG), is no longer part of the Pathways family or the Pathways brand. It is no longer owned or managed by the founding family and has ceased to have the right to use the Pathways name. Any reference to its former identity including the acronym “PSG”  should not be construed as indicating any continuing affiliation with the Pathways fraternity or with the Group’s educational philosophy, academic expertise, institutional network or global relationships built over more than two decades.

Pathways World School, Gurgaon (PWS) is now the only Pathways Schools under the Pathways umbrella in Gurugram.

Mr Prabhat Jain, Founder, Pathways World School, Gurgaon said: “Pathways World School, Gurgaon remains firmly rooted in its founding family’s vision and values. The school continues to be owned and led by our family, with an enduring sense of responsibility towards the institution and the community we have built together.

Pathways is more than a name. It represents a philosophy, a culture and a distinctive approach to education, one that places the child at the centre, nurtures curiosity and independent thinking, and pursues excellence with humanity. Our roots are deep, and our eyes are firmly on the future.

Our commitment to the school’s future is unwavering. We continue to invest in our people, our academic and student programmes, our systems and technology, and our campus infrastructure. Just as we stay true to our founding principles, we continue to evolve with the changing times, with the ambition to keep raising the standard of the educational experience we offer our students.

About Pathways World School, Gurgaon (PWS)

Launched in 2003, Pathways World School, Gurgaon (PWS), commonly known as Aravali campus was the first IB school in North India.

Pathways World School combines world-class infrastructure with a culture of innovation, sustainability, and global-mindedness. Its award-winning campus has earned international recognition, including the Designshare Award (New York, 2003), the Best IT User Award by NASSCOM (2004), and distinction among the five best architectural works in Delhi NCR (2007).

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Pathways World School, Gurgaon Reaffirms Family Ownership and Commitment after PSG’s Exit from Pathways Group
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Pathways World School, Gurgaon Reaffirms Family Ownership and Commitment after PSG’s Exit from Pathways Group

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Pathways World School, Gurgaon Reaffirms Family Ownership and Commitment after PSG’s Exit from Pathways Group
Pathways World School, Gurgaon Reaffirms Family Ownership and Commitment after PSG’s Exit from Pathways Group
Pathways World School, Gurgaon Reaffirms Family Ownership and Commitment after PSG’s Exit from Pathways Group
Pathways World School, Gurgaon Reaffirms Family Ownership and Commitment after PSG’s Exit from Pathways Group
Pathways World School, Gurgaon Reaffirms Family Ownership and Commitment after PSG’s Exit from Pathways Group

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