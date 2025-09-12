Patient On Click Announces Milestone of 100 Global Clients

SMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 12: Patient On Click, a healthcare marketing agency, announced that it has crossed the milestone of working with 100 clients worldwide. The agency stated that the development reflects the increasing demand for sector-specific marketing services in the healthcare industry.

According to the company, its client base now includes doctors, clinics, and hospitals across India and abroad. Patient On Click said it plans to expand collaborations in new geographies and medical segments in the coming year, with an emphasis on adapting strategies to regional practices and compliance frameworks.

The agency provides services such as website development for healthcare professionals, search engine optimization, social media management, and paid digital campaigns. It has also introduced AI-supported tools aimed at helping medical practitioners reach patients more effectively and measure engagement outcomes.

Patient On Click currently works with professionals in dentistry, dermatology, reproductive health, ophthalmology, ear-nose-throat, and physiotherapy, among others. The agency noted that its work is focused on improving communication between patients and providers in digital spaces while aligning with ethical healthcare practices.

“Healthcare differs from other sectors as it is built on trust and the need for transparency,” said Gaurav Tank, Chief Executive Officer of Patient on Click. “Our aim is to support healthcare providers in reaching patients in ways that are accountable and measurable.”

Khushi Kapoor, Co-Founder of Patient on Click, said, “Our objective is to balance innovation with ethical considerations in healthcare marketing. Whether it is a small practice, a specialty clinic, or a hospital, we design strategies that enable providers to build effective digital connections with patients.”

The agency’s leadership also confirmed that further expansion is planned, including tailored programmers for small practices seeking visibility and for hospitals requiring larger digital strategies. Patient On Click stated that it will continue to develop custom approaches designed to address the varied needs of healthcare providers.

Patient on Click is a healthcare marketing agency headquartered in India. The company offers services such as website development, SEO, AI-based digital strategies, social media profile management, and online advertising campaigns. It currently works with more than 100 healthcare clients across multiple countries.

