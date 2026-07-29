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Home > Business News > Paytm Payments Bank Winding Up: Will Your Wallet, FASTag and UPI Still Work?

Paytm Payments Bank Winding Up: Will Your Wallet, FASTag and UPI Still Work?

Delhi High Court orders the winding up of Paytm Payments Bank. What will happen to your money, wallet, FASTag, UPI, Paytm Money and other services after the RBI's action? Here's everything you need to know.

Paytm Payments Bank heads for shutdown after the Delhi High Court's winding-up order; UPI and existing customer balances remain unaffected.
Paytm Payments Bank heads for shutdown after the Delhi High Court's winding-up order; UPI and existing customer balances remain unaffected.

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 16:57 IST

The Delhi court on Tuesday, July 28, ordered the winding up of Paytm Payments Bank months after the Reserve Bank of India cancelled its banking licence. The court appointed a former State Bank of India executive as the official liquidator. This marks the final step in the closure of the payments bank following a prolonged regulatory crackdown. However, the latest court order has left millions of Paytm users concerned about whether their money is safe and whether they can continue to use Paytm. 
 
The development is alarming, but it doesn’t mean that customers will suddenly be locked out of their money or that Paytm’s popular payment services will stop functioning. The RBI said the liquidation process aims to wind up the bank in an orderly manner and protect depositors’ interests.
 

Paytm Payments Bank To Shut Down?

 
The development comes after years of regulatory action against Paytm Payments Bank that culminated in the winding-up order.
 
The trouble began in March 2022, when the RBI stopped the bank from taking on new customers after it found what it called “material supervisory concerns.” It also directed the bank to carry out a full audit of its technology systems.
 
The restrictions were further tightened in early 2024 when the central bank barred Paytm Payments Bank from accepting new deposits, credits and wallet top-ups for continued compliance issues.
 
In April 2026, the RBI cancelled the bank’s licence altogether, saying, “the affairs of the bank were conducted in a manner detrimental to the interest of the bank and its depositors.”
 
The RBI had approached the Delhi High Court for winding up the bank after its licence was cancelled.
 

What did the Delhi High Court say?

 
The Delhi High Court has now accepted the petition of the RBI and ordered to wind up Paytm Payments Bank under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and the Companies Act, 2013.
 
As part of the process, the court has appointed the former chief general manager of the State Bank of India, Girikumar M. Nair, as the official liquidator. The RBI says he has been exercising all the powers of the bank’s board since July 8, 2026.
 
Justice Anish Dayal has also allowed the Official Liquidator to appoint AZB & Partners as legal advisers for the winding-up process.
 

Is Your Money Safe?

 
This is the concern most customers have, and the RBI has tried to address it directly.
 
The central bank has said Paytm Payments Bank has enough funds to repay depositors as part of the liquidation process. In other words, customers are not expected to lose the money lying in their accounts simply because the bank is being wound up.
 
Those who still have balances in their Paytm Payments Bank accounts or wallets can continue using the money already available.
 

Can You Still Use Your Paytm Wallet?

 
Yes, but with one important limitation. You can continue spending the balance already available in your Paytm Payments Bank wallet or account. However, you cannot add fresh funds.
 
That means new deposits, wallet top-ups and account credits remain suspended, just as they have been since the RBI imposed restrictions.
 

What Happens to FASTag?

 
Customers using Paytm Payments Bank-issued FASTags should know that fresh recharges are still not allowed.
 
Existing balances may continue to be used wherever applicable, but no additional money can be loaded into these FASTags. The same restriction applies to prepaid payment instruments and National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) issued by the bank.
 

Will Paytm UPI Stop Working?

 
No. This is arguably the biggest relief for users.
 
Paytm’s UPI service is now independent of Paytm Payments Bank. This will work with partner banks, so users will be able to continue using the Paytm app for UPI payments without any disruption.
 
Merchant payments, QR code scans, mobile recharges and bill payments will continue as usual, and daily services will remain unaffected.
 
In a similar vein, merchant solutions such as Paytm QR, Soundbox, Card Machine and Payment Gateway will continue to operate through partner banks.
 

Does It Affect Paytm Money And Paytm Gold?

 
No. The RBI action pertains only to Paytm Payments Bank and not to other businesses operated by One 97 Communications.
 
For users who can continue to use Paytm Money for investments and Paytm Gold, there is no change.
 

A Big Moment for Indian Fintech

 
In 2015, Paytm Payments Bank was granted its licence and rapidly grew to become one of the largest payments banks in India, playing an important role in the growth of digital payments. Before regulatory restrictions came into force, it had more than 3.3 crore accounts and wallets, according to Macquarie Capital.
 
Its closure marks the end of an important chapter in India’s digital banking journey. For existing users, however, the immediate impact is far less dramatic than the headlines suggest. While the banking entity is being formally wound up, the RBI has assured customers that their deposits are protected, existing balances remain accessible, and most of the Paytm services people use every day—including UPI payments—will continue to function through partner banks.
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