Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Paytm Reports Rs 930 Cr Profit After Exceptional Gain, Revenue Surges

One97 Communications owned payments and financial services distribution company, Paytm, has reported robust financial results for Q2FY25, with revenue growing by 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,660 crore. (Read more below)

Paytm Reports Rs 930 Cr Profit After Exceptional Gain, Revenue Surges

One97 Communications owned payments and financial services distribution company, Paytm, has reported robust financial results for Q2FY25, with revenue growing by 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,660 crore.

The company also saw significant improvements in profitability, with EBITDA rising by Rs 388 crore QoQ to Rs 404 crore, and EBITDA before ESOP improving by Rs 359 crore to Rs 186 crore.

Paytm posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 930 crore, largely due to a one-time exceptional gain of Rs 1,345 crore from the sale of its entertainment ticketing business.

The company’s core businesses of payments and financial services distribution continued to drive growth. Payments revenue increased by 9 per cent QoQ to Rs 981 crore, while revenue from financial services surged 34 per cent to Rs 376 crore.

Paytm also made strides in reducing costs, with indirect expenses down by 17 per cent QoQ, driven by lower employee costs and marketing expenses.

In a key development, Paytm announced the adoption of the Default Loss Guarantee (DLG) model for merchant loans, signalling increased demand from merchants and higher confidence from lending partners. This model is expected to expand lending partnerships and boost loan disbursements.

“There is increased interest and comfort from existing as well as new lenders to expand the partnership due to better asset quality trends and higher demand from our merchants. Following the regulatory framework, and the emerging market practice, we see increased willingness from lenders to partner and allocate more capital in the Default Loss Guarantee (DLG) model. DLG model will help to increase disbursements with the existing partners and expand partnership with new lenders for the loan distribution,” said the company in its earnings release.

Paytm closed the quarter with a strong cash balance of Rs 9,999 crore, further enhancing its financial position.

(with ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: HSBC Appoints Pam Kaur As First Female CFO, Announces Major Restructuring

Filed under

Paytm EBITDA growth Paytm financial performance Paytm payments revenue Paytm profit after tax Paytm Q2FY25 results Paytm revenue growth
Advertisement

Also Read

Jharkhand: 24 Years, 13 Governments, And The Seven Leaders Who Shaped Its Political Landscape

Jharkhand: 24 Years, 13 Governments, And The Seven Leaders Who Shaped Its Political Landscape

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Gets Clean Chit From Centre, Sources Suggests

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Gets Clean Chit From Centre, Sources Suggests

Shubman Gill Fit For The Second Test Against New Zealand

Shubman Gill Fit For The Second Test Against New Zealand

Newly Discovered Snake Species In Western Himalayas Named After Leonardo DiCaprio

Newly Discovered Snake Species In Western Himalayas Named After Leonardo DiCaprio

Election Commission Stops Rural Housing Survey In 6 Bengal Districts Due To Bye-Polls

Election Commission Stops Rural Housing Survey In 6 Bengal Districts Due To Bye-Polls

Entertainment

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The Shining

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold Claims

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox