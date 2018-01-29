The value of Paytm crossed the $10 billion mark on Monday after at least 200 of the company's current and former employees liquidated their ESOPs. Rising from the previous valuation of $8.4 billion, the e-commerce giant added a hefty $1.6 billion resulting in a total value of $10 billion

Indian e-payment platform Paytm’s value has soared to a staggering $10 billion after several of its former and current employees sold the part of their shares to new investors. The value has skyrocketed after the shares were purchased for remarkable prices by the undisclosed family offices and couple of western funds. Confirming the surge, the Softbank-backed company on Monday said in a statement, “Company valuation rises close to USD 10 billion in latest round. Paytmers who have been with the company since inception to as early as one year have benefitted.”

About 200 employees, both attached and unattached, of Paytm liquidated their Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) for around Rs 300 crore in the latest round. Rising from the previous valuation of $8.4 billion, the e-commerce giant added a hefty $1.6 billion resulting in a total value of $10 billion. This has made Paytm one of the biggest internet companies in the country as it now gives stiff competition to rivals like Flipkart, which is valued at $12 billion.

Earlier in May, 2017, Paytm raised a whopping $1.4 billion through its Japanese investor Softbank which gave a significant rise to its then value of $7 billion. Interestingly, fierce rivals in Indian market – Paytm and Flipkart – share a common investor in Softbank and apparently, the former has benefitted incredibly in the past couple of years. It should be noted that Paytm is the first Indian firm to receive financial backing from Chinese e-commerce giants Alibaba.

Headquartered in Noida, Paytm was founded in 2010 as a prepaid mobile recharge website. The company fared nicely till November, 2016, when demonetisation was announced. After the note ban, people rushed for digital transactions and Paytm has been witnessing a commercial windfall ever since.