PC Jeweller Allots 3.64 Crore Shares on Warrant Conversion; Paid-Up Capital Rises

New Delhi [India], September 25: PC Jeweller Limited has allotted 3.64 crore equity shares to promoter and Managing Director Balram Garg following the conversion of the remaining fully convertible warrants, according to an exchange filing dated September 24, 2026.

The company said its board, through a circular resolution, approved the allotment of 3,63,62,222 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. The allotment follows receipt of the balance consideration of approximately ₹49.09 crore, representing 75% of the issue price of the warrants. The shares have been issued at ₹18 apiece, including a premium of ₹17 per share.

With this conversion, PC Jeweller has completed the conversion of all 9,72,22,222 warrants earlier allotted to Garg through a preferential allotment on a private placement basis.

Following the latest allotment, the company’s paid-up equity share capital increased to ₹980.78 crore, comprising 980.78 crore equity shares of ₹1 each, from ₹977.14 crore earlier.

The promoter and promoter group’s holding consequently increased to 39.10% from 38.88%, while the public shareholding stood at 60.90%, compared with 61.12% before the allotment. The newly issued shares will rank pari passu with the company’s existing equity shares.

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