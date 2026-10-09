PC Jeweller Completes Debt Clearance Formalities, Secures Release of Mortgaged Assets

New Delhi [India], October 9: PC Jeweller Limited has announced the completion of all formalities related to the clearance of its outstanding debt, following the release of mortgaged assets, securities and guarantees by its consortium of lenders.

In a regulatory filing dated October 8, 2026, the jewellery retailer informed the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) that all mortgaged assets belonging to the company and its personal and corporate guarantors have been released.

The company confirmed that the original title deeds of the mortgaged properties have been returned to their respective holders.

The development follows an earlier disclosure in which PC Jeweller stated that it had received No Objection cum No Dues cum Release Letters from all 14 banks in its lending consortium.

According to the exchange filing, all charges, securities, personal and corporate guarantees, and undertakings provided by the company and its guarantors have also been fully released.

With these developments, PC Jeweller said all necessary formalities associated with clearing its outstanding debt have been completed.

The announcement marks the formal conclusion of the company’s debt clearance process with its consortium lenders. The release of pledged assets and guarantees also removes the associated security obligations.

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