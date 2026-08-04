PC Jeweller Promoter Increases Bet As Debt Shrinks; Is Jewellery Stock’s Turnaround Gaining Momentum?

PC Jeweller has been in the news for all the wrong reasons for years now – debt, lender settlements and questions over its financial health. But now the company seems to be rewriting that story, one filing at a time. PC Jeweller shares were trading at ₹9.69, up 0.52% (₹0.05) at 12:11 PM IST on August 4.

The jewellery retailer said in two stock exchange disclosures on Monday that Warrant conversion would bring in new promoter investment Warrant conversion to bring in new promoter investment and it has already cleared dues of half the banks in its lending consortium ahead of schedule. Together the updates suggest the company is moving fast to be debt-free before the end of the current quarter.

The developments also come at a time when investors have been watching closely whether the company’s turnaround story is finally taking hold.

Pumps In More Cash For Promoter

PC Jeweller informed the exchanges that the board has allotted 1.105 crore equity shares to promoter and managing director Balram Garg on the exercise of his right to convert equal fully convertible warrants into equity shares.

Garg paid the balance of ₹14.91 crore, the balance being 75 per cent of the warrant issue price, to complete the conversion. The warrants were first allocated under a preferential issue announced in September 2025.

The paid-up equity share capital of the company after the latest conversion was 975.21 crore shares, compared to 974.10 crore shares. The new shares will have equal ranking with existing equity shares.

The filing also reveals that out of a total of 9.72 crore warrants allotted earlier, Balram Garg has now converted 4.16 crore warrants and 5.56 crore warrants are still pending to be converted. His conversion has marginally raised the shareholding of the promoter group to 38.76% from 38.69%.

Debt Contracting More Rapid Than Expected

But another exchange filing released the same day carried a larger message.

PC Jeweller said it has successfully repaid and cleared all outstanding debt under settlement agreements with two more consortium banks, taking the total number of banks whose dues have been fully repaid to seven out of 14.

It’s worth noting that the company said it made these repayments well ahead of their scheduled due dates.

The early repayments are consistent with management’s stated goal of becoming debt-free in the current quarter, a target it has reiterated in recent months, the filing said.

Why Investors Might Be Watching This Carefully

Promoter warrant conversions are usually viewed as a positive signal that promoters are willing to put in more of their own capital into the business. Yes, this does lead to a small increase in equity capital, but it might also be a sign of faith in the company’s eventual recovery.

Early debt reduction, meanwhile, will improve PC Jeweller’s balance sheet by reducing finance costs and increasing financial flexibility. The real test will be whether that translates into better operating performance, which will depend on how the company executes its turnaround strategy over the next few quarters.

For now, Monday’s twin disclosures suggest the company is bringing in promoter funds and using its improving cash position to bring down legacy liabilities faster than planned.

If the trend continues, PC Jeweller may come much closer to one of its biggest milestones in recent years – running without the debt burden that has cast a shadow on its business for a long time.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Ather Energy Shares Hit Record High; What Did Investors Spot In Q1 That Changed Everything?