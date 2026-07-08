PC Jeweller Shares Gain Over 5%: Can Its Debt-Free Plan Drive a Bigger Rally?

PC Jeweller shares advanced in Wednesday’s trade after the jewellery retailer said it had taken another step towards becoming debt-free. The announcement boosted investor sentiment, with the stock rising sharply in early trade as the company’s turnaround story continued to gain momentum.

PC Jeweller shares were trading 5.63 per cent higher at Rs 9.94 on the NSE at 12:36 pm. The stock had risen as much as 6.48 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 10.02 during the session before giving up some of the gains on profit booking.

Shares jumped after the company filed a regulatory filing on Tuesday, updating its plan to pay down debt.

What Did PC Jeweller Say?

Jeweller PC has cleared all dues outstanding under the Settlement Agreement dated September 30, 2024, with two of the 14 consortium banks, it said in an exchange filing.

The repayment is part of the firm’s broader effort to reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet. The repayment of loans to the other banks is still going on but the latest news suggests the process is on track.

The company has repeatedly said it expects to be out of debt in the July-September quarter and the latest update appears to back that timing up.

Debt Reduction Continues

The company last week announced its business update for the April-June quarter, reporting a rise of about 21 per cent year-on-year in consolidated revenue. It also reported a sharp fall in its borrowings alongside the revenue growth. “Debt reduced by more than 90 percent; Debt-Free status to be achieved in the current quarter itself,” the company said in a business update.

In the June quarter, the company said it reduced its outstanding debt to banks under the Joint Settlement Agreement by another 24 per cent.

“With this reduction, the company has now reduced its outstanding debt by more than 90 percent as on date, since the execution of the Settlement Agreement with banks on September 30, 2024. The repayment of remaining outstanding debt and attaining a debt-free status in the ongoing quarter itself will significantly improve the company’s financial position in the coming periods,” it said.

The message to investors is clear: the company believes it has cleared the toughest part of its debt restructuring.

Earnings Have Improved As Well

The better debt position is associated with improved financial performance.

PC Jeweller’s net profit for the fiscal ended March 2026 was Rs 714.46 crore, against Rs 577.70 crore a year ago. Total income rose to Rs 3,549.58 crore from Rs 2,371.87 crore in FY25.

The March quarter was also promising. The consolidated net profit for Q4 FY26 rose 61 per cent to Rs 152.89 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The total income rose to Rs 946.26 crore from Rs 700.10 crore in the same quarter last year.

PC Jeweller operates about 50 stores across India’s major cities.

The stock may be trading way below its 52-week high of Rs 19.65, but investors seem to be noticing the improving financial health of the company. The next big milestone would be if PC Jeweller manages to deliver on its promise of being debt-free in the current quarter.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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