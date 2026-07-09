PC Jeweller Shares Jump 13% Today: Why Is a Foreign Investor Betting on the Stock?

PC Jeweller share price jumps 13% on warrant conversion. Share prices of PC Jeweller kept up their bull run on Thursday, July 9, with the company’s regulatory filing disclosing that a foreign institutional investor has converted warrants into equity shares, thus showing conviction in the company’s turnaround path.

The share price of PC Jeweller increased by 13.20% to Rs 10.89 on the NSE at 11:15 AM. At the start of the day, it was opened at Rs 9.71 and made an intraday high of Rs 10.87 and an intraday low of Rs 9.58, emerging as a top gainer of the day.

The stock price rise came a day after the firm said it would be debt-free in the current quarter and also saw heavy buying interest from investors in the stock.

What Has Happened Now?

UNICO Global Opportunities Fund Limited has converted its warrants into equity shares of PC Jeweller Limited, as per the company disclosure filed with exchanges.

The fund bought 466.07 million equity shares, or a 5.57% stake in the company post-conversion of warrants into equity, as per the filing.

Crucially, the purchase was not by way of open-market purchases. The increase was on account of the conversion of warrants issued earlier into equity shares, which led to an increase in the fund’s equity holding in the company.

How Has Shareholding Distribution Evolved?

UNICO Global Opportunities Fund owned 54.5 million warrants (and owned no voting equity shares) prior to the conversion. After conversion of warrants:

The equity shareholding went up to 466.07 million shares

The equity stake was 5.57% of the voting stock of the company

Under the applicable terms, the fund still had 7.89 million warrants that could later be converted into equity.

In its latest filing, the company said the conversion happened in several tranches between July 2025 and March 2026.

Why Are Investors Watching PC Jeweller?

PC Jeweller investors are also watching the latest development, as sentiment around PC Jeweller has been on the rise over the past few days. The company stated on Tuesday to stock exchanges that it is looking to be completely debt-free this quarter itself, which is a major milestone for its financial health. The announcement attracted strong buying interest and Wednesday’s regulatory filing is another positive trigger for the stock.

Warrant conversions do not immediately infuse new money into the company at the time of conversion, but they are often seen as a positive signal that investors who already hold warrants are willing to become long-term equity holders.

What Investors Need to Know

The disclosure mainly reflects a change in the shareholding structure due to the conversion of warrants into equity. It is not a new investment in the open market or a new acquisition of the fund.

However, along with the recent update on the company’s debt reduction efforts, this development keeps PC Jeweller stock on the radar, as investors will be watching to see if the company’s operational recovery can eventually lead to improved financial performance in future quarters.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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