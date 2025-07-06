PC Jeweller, Sindhu Trade Links, And Parsvnath Developers On Market Watchlist tomorrow

As global markets gear up for a new trading week tomorrow, investors are closely monitoring several key companies. The top gainers in the last trading session were Sindhu Trade Links Ltd. (₹35.74, up by 19.33%), PC Jewellers (₹16.89, up by 19.04%), and Parsvnath Developers (₹23.04, up by 17.49%) respectively.

Global Market to React After Trump’s Letters

The market is set to open after a holiday break, with heightened attention on potential geopolitical moves. US President Donald Trump is expected to reveal formal letters containing “take it or leave it” propositions for various nations on Monday. These letters follow a 90-day tariff negotiation period and could significantly impact global market sentiment. Investors are advised to stay vigilant, as such announcements may trigger fluctuations in stock prices and investor behavior.

Few Comebacks in the Upcoming Sessions

In India, a few companies are currently on the market’s radar due to increased scrutiny and market activity. PC Jeweller Ltd. has made a notable return to profitability in the last quarter. Sindhu Trade Links, on the other hand, carries a diversified portfolio in logistics, energy, and media.

The company has attracted attention due to its ongoing debt reduction plans. Moreover, Parsvnath Developers, one of the key real estate firms, is under scrutiny for potential upcoming regulatory disclosures.

Investors are urged to keep a close eye on company updates and broader market developments as trading resumes. Despite no indications of wrongdoing, the inclusion of these companies on the watchlist suggests potential volatility or significant moves ahead.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: PC Jeweller’s Stock Rises 19%- Know Reason Behind This Massive Surge